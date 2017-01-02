A second girl has died after an apparent hit-and-run in Oldham on New Year’s Eve, according to police.

Zaneta Krokova, 11, died in hospital on Monday from the injuries she suffered in the collision, Greater Manchester Police said.

Her cousin Helina Kotlarova, 12, died at the scene on Ashton Road at around 7.15pm on Saturday.

Four men aged 59, 48, 38 and 18 remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Sergeant Lee Westhead from GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “This is a heartbreaking incident which has now taken the lives of two young girls and all of our thoughts remain with their families, who are understandably devastated.

“We have made significant progress with our investigation since the collision happened and I would like to thank everyone who has contacted police with information so far.

“The community are clearly as committed as we are to establishing exactly what happened to Helina and Zaneta and the support they have provided has been vital to the investigation.”

The two girls had just come out of a shop near their homes and were holding hands crossing the road when they were hit by a black VW Golf on Ashton Road.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a dark coloured Peugeot 807 in the area at the time and the driver of a white van to come forward.

Helina’s sister Sylva Kotlarova, 19, said the girls were with a larger group of family and friends who had already crossed the road, one of the main routes in and out of Oldham town centre, and the larger group was waiting on the opposite pavement.

The driver of the car did not stop and a police hunt for him was launched.

Anyone with information should call police on 0161 856 4741, quoting incident number 1691 of 31/12/16, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.