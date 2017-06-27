A paranoid Princess Diana claimed she had “someone to kill you” in late night phone calls to Camilla Parker Bowles, according to the new biography about the Duchess of Cornwall.

"Without saying who was calling, she’d typically say: 'I’ve sent someone to kill you. They’re outside in the garden. Look out of the window; can you see them?'", author Penny Junor claims in her new book, The Duchess: The Untold Story.

The Princess is also said to have once left a note for private secretary Patrick Jephson a note which read: "We know where you are, and so does your wife [sic]. I know you’re being disloyal to me.”

Documenting the relationship, between Prince Charles and the Duchess, the book claims that Camilla initially liked Diana and the pair formed a genuine friendship.

But in the months leading up to the royal wedding, Diana became jealous of their former relationship. After they were married, the Duchess reportedly kept her distance, avoiding events that would be attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

But a series of incidents helped to fuel Diana’s suspicions about their relationship. The princess revealed to biographer Andrew Morton that on one occasion a photograph of Camilla fell out of the future king’s diary.

Wearing gold cufflinks engraved with interwoven Cs to a formal dinner, also encouraged her jealousy.

Eventually, in 1994, Prince Charles admitted to his adultery with Camilla for the first time – prompting her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, to file for divorce.

The following year Diana admitted to BBC reporter Martin Bashir that she had also embarked on adulterous affair with her riding instructor, James Hewitt.

But speaking of her hurt over Prince Charles’ affair with Camilla, she famously said: "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded."

UK news in pictures







20 show all UK news in pictures





































1/20 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

2/20 26 June 2017 Canadian Captain Megan Couto (C) leading out troops of the Second Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry from Wellington Barracks heading for the Changing of the Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace in central London. Media reports state that Megan Couto, will be at the head of some 40 Canadian soldiers along with the Royal Canadian Artillery Band at the Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace becoming the first female soldier in history to become Captain of the Guard. Canadian soldiers are serving as the Queen's Guard as sentries at Buckingham Palace, St. James's Palace, the Tower of London and Windsor Castle until 03 July 2017. Queen Elizabeth II invited Canada to send troops take part in the ceremonial duties in 2017 marking 150 years since Canadian Confederation EPA

3/20 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

4/20 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

5/20 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

6/20 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

7/20 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

8/20 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

9/20 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

10/20 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

11/20 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

12/20 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

13/20 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

14/20 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

15/20 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

16/20 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

17/20 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

18/20 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

19/20 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

20/20 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

The pair eventually divorced in 1996, but on the advice of lawyers, the future king issued a statement saying he had "no intention of remarrying".

According to Ms Junor's book, Camilla felt humiliated, like “she was being publicly consigned to a box labelled 'mistress'”.

The pair continued to see each other in secret.

But the following Diana died a Paris underpass, alongside Dodi Fayed.