A psychiatric nurse who filmed himself raping a toddler has been jailed for more than 19 years.

George Anderson told the three-year-old he was a doctor before carrying out the horrific abuse, Exeter Crown Court heard.

The 27-year-old attacked the girl after her mother invited him to a party at her home in Torquay.

Returning to the girl’s bedroom seven times throughout the night, the court heard he filmed the abuse on his phone.

Challenged by the mother, Anderson said he had gone to check on her daughter, who he claimed was crying.

The girl's mother said the rape had affected "every aspect" of her life and that she could not bear to dress or undress her daughter, give her a bath, or take photos of her.

"I feel completely paranoid that anything I do, such as touching her when she is naked will be viewed as inappropriate," she told the court. "It feels like all the innocence that she once had has now been lost,” she said in a statement read out in court."

Anderson, of no fixed address, who worked at Torbay Hospital, has since been dismissed and was suspended by the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the BBC reported.

Paul Dentith, for the defence, said his client was "depressed" at the time of the abuse.

Police also found 287 category C indecent images of other children aged between seven and 11 on his iPad, according to Devon Live.

He admitted 10 charges including rape of a child and six counts of taking indecent pictures of a child at . He was sentenced to 19 years and four months in jail.

Devon Partnership NHS Trust Chief Executive Melanie Walker said the case had come as “a great shock” for the hospital staff, the Devon news website reports.

She said that an internal investigation found no evidence people in Anderson's care were at risk of abuse during the time he worked there. He was working on a ward, which supports older people with mental health needs.

The Devon Partnership Trusts said: "If anyone has a concern in relation to this case, we are asking them to call 01392 208653."