Six British nationals have died in a major road traffic accident in Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Office has said.

A minibus carrying 12 passengers on pilgrimage in the country crashed on route to Medina after visiting Mecca.

Four of those killed were from the same Manchester family, while the Manchester Evening News reported that a two-month-old baby was among the dead.

A couple from the Newlands region of Glasgow were also killed. Parents to a family of five, they were named by the Glasgow Central Mosque as Mohammad and Talat Aslam.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said other Britons were injured in the crash, and were being provided with assistance.

The Foreign Office statement said: "We are supporting the families of six British people who have sadly died following a road accident in Saudi Arabia.

"We are also helping several more British nationals who were injured in the crash. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families at this very difficult time."

A statement from the Scottish mosque said: "Mr Mohammad Aslam and Mrs Talat Aslam of Glasgow, the parents of Shehla, Saba, Omar, Osman and Haroon, have returned to the mercy of Allah.

"On Wednesday January 18 they had just completed Umrah and were travelling in a minibus to visit our beloved Prophet's Masjid in Madina. Tragically they were involved in a fatal accident.

"Four members of another family from Manchester were also killed in this tragedy."