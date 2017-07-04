The Scottish Government will end the blanket 1 per cent public sector pay cap in the next budget, after a similar proposal from the Labour Party was defeated in Westminster.

Announcing the SNP's intention to get a "fair deal" for public sector workers next year, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said, “We won’t wait for Tories to see sense”.

Two months ago, the SNP voted against scrapping the cap for NHS staff in May, arguing the 1 per cent limit did not include pay progression or special measures for lower earners, but has changed its stance two months later.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay told Holyrood this week: “We will take a reasonable approach that absolutely recognises that the time is up for the one per cent pay cap. Not only will the SNP commit to that, but we will do it.”

The SNP vowed to discuss the new agreement with unions, public sector workers and employers “over the coming months”, ahead of the draft budget in December, to ensure “people earn a fair wage and protecting employment and public services”.

“That won’t always be an easy conversation – unlike at Westminster we really don’t have a magic money tree, but no matter what the UK government does the SNP will deliver a new pay deal for Scotland’s public sector workers,” a Government statement read.

There was no detail as to when public sector workers will next receive a pay rise.

Gove : We should take on recommendations of independent pay review bodies on public sector pay

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale responded: “Just 50 days ago, Nicola Sturgeon and her SNP MSPs shamefully voted against lifting the pay cap for our dedicated NHS staff.

“The U-turn by her government is welcome, as it is high time that our public sector workers get the pay rise they deserve.”

A Labour Party proposal to end the pay cap was defeated in Westminster in June after the Tories and the DUP banded to together to vote it down.

Theresa May’s Government signalled it was ready to end the cap after the June 8 election, however, and her chief of staff, Gavin Barwell, hinted that austerity was coming to an end, but the Government backtracked after a Treasury backlash.

Theresa May has reportedly privately agreed to lift the cap after lobbying by fellow MPs, despite the Labour proposal, supported by the SNP, being defeated in England last month.

The Scottish Government sets the pay for 485,000 public sector workers, which is close to 90 per cent of the total public sector workers in the country.

Jeremy Corbyn tells Theresa May 'you cannot protect the public on the cheap’



Employees of places like HMRC and Jobcentre Plus offices are affected by UK-wide rules.

NHS staff pay is set at a UK level by an independent body, and Scottish Health Secretary Shona Robison said she has asked “organisations that represent NHS staff to work with her on a fair settlement for the future".

An Office of Manpower Economics study, released by Westminster this week, found that doctors’ pay has declined 4.4 per cent in real terms every year since 2010 when austerity was pushed through under George Osborne.

UK news in pictures







28 show all UK news in pictures





















































1/28 4 July 2017 Queen Elizabeth II talks with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during an audience at the Palace of Holyroodhouse PA

2/28 4 July 2017 Conservative MP Craig Mackinlay, with his wife Kati Mackinlay, leave Westminster Magistrates' Court in London where he faced charges over his 2015 general election expenses PA

3/28 3 July 2017 Security staff with dogs before the start of play at Wimbledon Reuters

4/28 2 July 2017 Competitors take part in the first ever Ironman triathlon to be held in Scotland. Almost 2000 competitors took part in the grueling swim, cycle and road race which ended in Holyrood park. The swimming section was held at Preston Links in Prestonpans. PA

5/28 1 July 2017 People hold placards reading 'Wot A DisMay' and 'Not One Day More' as they take part in an anti-austerity demonstration outside Parliament in London, Britain. Tens of thousands of people took part in a demonstration against British Government and called to end austerity, further cuts and privatisation. EPA

6/28 30 June 2017 A screen displaying an image of Martyn Hett outside Stockport Town Hall as mourners arrive for his funeral on June 30, 2017 in Stockport, England. Twenty-nine year old Martyn Hett was one of 22 people who died in the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena after attending an Ariana Grande concert Getty Images

7/28 29 June 2017 Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on Campaigners from Avaaz dressed as British Prime Minister Theresa May and Australian media Mogul Rupert Murdoch pose during a photocall outside the Houses of Parliament on June 29, 2017 in London, England. Culture Secretary Karen Bradley announced that the Competitions and Markets Authority is to conduct a further six-month investigation into Murdoch’s proposed £11.7bn takeover of Sky. Getty Images

8/28 27 June 2017 Workers using safety harnesses abseil off Bray Tower on the Chacots Estate in North London. The abseilers were taking measurements and taking notes as they scaled the building. The high-rise Tower blocks in Camden are still in the process of evacuation with some tenants refusing to leave after the cladding on the buildings was discovered to be similar to that found on the fire stricken Grenfell Tower Pete Maclaine / i-Images

9/28 27 June 2017 Workmen start to remove cladding on Hornchurch Court, Hulme, Manchester as as Prime Minister Theresa May has said there must be a "major national investigation" into the use of potentially flammable cladding on high-rise towers across the country over a period of decades in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire PA

10/28 26 June 2017 A festival-goer sleeps outside their tent at the end of the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

11/28 26 June 2017 Residents leave their home on the Taplow Block on the Chalcots Estate on June 26, 2017 in London, England. Residents of the Chalcots Estate have been urged to leave their homes due to fire safety fears in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, North London, are being evacuated after they were found to have similar cladding to that on Grenfell, attributed to contributing to the rapid spread of the blaze last week that killed at least 79 people Getty Images

12/28 25 June 2017 Police officers on Romford Road in Forest Gate, east London, as people protest over the death of Edir Frederico Da Costa, who died on June 21 six days after he was stopped in a car by Metropolitan Police officers in Woodcocks, Beckton, in Newham, east London PA

13/28 24 June 2017 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses revellers from the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival REUTERS

14/28 23 June 2017 British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference at the EU summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 23, 2017 Reuters

15/28 22 June 2017 Cosplay fans (L-R) George Massingham, Abbey Forbes and Karolina Goralik travel by tube dressed in Harry Potter themed costumes, after a visit to one the literary franchise's movie filming locations at Leadenhall Market in London, Britain Reuters

16/28 22 June 2017 Racegoers cheer on their horse on Ladies Day at the Royal Ascot horse racing meet, in Ascot, west of London Getty

17/28 21 June 2017 A reveller walks among the tipi tents at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England Getty

18/28 20 June 2017 A police officer lays some flowers passed over by a member of the public, close to Finsbury Park Mosque in north London, after one man died and eight people were taken to hospital and a person arrested after a rental van struck pedestrian PA

19/28 The Borough Market bell is seen in Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

20/28 Two women embrace in Borough Market, which officially re-opens today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah McKay

21/28 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan attends the re-opening of Borough market in central London following the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

22/28 People walk through Borough Market in central London following its re-opening after the June 3 terror attack Getty Images

23/28 News Corp CEO Rupert Murdoch, with one of his daughters, visit Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack REUTERS

24/28 A woman reacts in front of a wall of messages in Borough Market, which officially re-opened today following the recent attack, in central London REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

25/28 Vivenne Westwood walks the runway at the Vivenne Westwood show during the London Fashion Week Men's June 2017 collections Getty Images

26/28 Millwall fan and London Bridge hero Roy Larner on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

27/28 Richard Arnold, Roy Larner, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on 'Good Morning Britain' Rex

28/28 11 June 2017 England players celebrate after defeating Venezuela 1-0 to win the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea 2017 at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, South Korea AP

Finance minister Mr Mackay wrote a letter to Philip Hammond, Chancellor of the Exchequer, urging a UK-wide end of the pay cap and blasting the £1 billion deal with the DUP.

“It is now imperative that you commit to ending unnecessary and ideological austerity,” he wrote.

He said the new pay deal in Scotland will take rising inflation into account. Inflation hit 2.9 per cent in May, the highest level since June 2013.

The Bank of England forecasts inflation to fall back to 2.4 per cent next year and 2.2. per cent in 2019, both above the 2 per cent target.

Pressure is mounting on Westminster after the aforementioned study found that doctors, police officers, teachers and prison guards have seen their wages decline in real terms every year since 2010.