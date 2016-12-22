  1. News
Sexual predator banned for life from approaching women

Morgan followed three joggers while making lewd comments

Magistrates say he 'must not approach, contact or follow any female in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress' Devon and Cornwall Police

A sex offender who harassed lone female joggers has been banned from approaching women for life.

Police won a lifetime criminal behaviour order against Clifford Morgan after he targeted three lone female joggers.

While making lewd comments he followed two women on separate occasions and barged into a third.

The 26-year-old was also handed a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for seven months.

Morgan pleaded guilty to one count of assualt and two counts of causing harassment, alarm and assault.

After handing Morgan the order, magistrates said he “must not approach, contact or follow any female in a manner that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress,” North Devon Journal reported.

Criminal behaviour orders were introduced in 2014 in place of anti-social behaviour orders, there is no limit on how long they can last.

