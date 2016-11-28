South London sinkhole traps coach of tourists after water main bursts

A sinkhole in South London trapped a coach full of tourists after a water main burst.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Lee High Road near Lewisham in south east London.

In addition to the coach still being stuck in the hole - people have been moved to temporary shelters after many homes in the surrounding area have been left without running water.

Thames Water have apologised for the incident but have said the required repairs are "complicated", BBC reports.

London Fire Brigade has stated firefighters helped 40 tourists escape the stranded bus which was carrying 90 passengers.

Following the incident, around 40 local residents had to be evacuated from their homes.

A spokesman for Lewisham Council said the tourists were taken to a local community centre before another coach was arranged to continue their journey without them needing to stay overnight.

Thames Water announced they "successfully re-routed the water" due to the fact the pipe could not be repaired until the coach was removed from the sinkhole.

At six pm on Sunday, the water company said supplies to homes should soon return to normal after residents allow water to settle for a couple of hours.

Police have warned Lee High Road will remain closed "for some time" as repairs are made.