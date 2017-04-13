A soldier who ploughed into two promising teenage athletes after drinking with colleagues has been jailed for six years.

Michael Casey, who admitted causing death by dangerous driving, was over the drink-drive limit when he went through red lights at a pedestrian crossing near his barracks in Aldershot on November 8, 2016, and killed Stacey Burrows, 16, and 17-year-old Lucy Pygott, who were on a training run.

The 24-year-old, of 4 Rifles, had not seen the red light because he had been distracted by vomit left in the passenger area of the car by a colleague he had given a lift to earlier, Winchester Crown Court heard.

More to follow...