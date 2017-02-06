Cannibal killer Stefano Brizzi, who was jailed for the murder of 59-year-old police officer Gordon Semple, has died in prison, the Ministry of Justice has said.

Brizzi, 50, was convicted last November after admitting to strangling the officer to death during a bondage sex session and then trying to dispose of the body in an acid bath.

Following an Old Bailey trial, the former Morgan Stanley IT developer was found guilty of murder and was sentenced in December to life in prison, with a minimum term of 24 years..

Stefano Brizzi in the dock at the Old bailey (PA)

Brizzi died at HMP Belmarsh, the high security jail in Woolwich, south east London.

A Prison Service spokeswoman said in a statement: "HMP Belmarsh prisoner Stefano Brizzi died in custody on Sunday.

"As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

The cause of the death has not been released.

Breaking Bad fan Stefano Brizzi found guilty of murder of Pc Gordon Semple

During the trial last year the court heard how the defendant met his victim on gay dating app Grindr and arranged a “sleazy session” at his flat near London’s Tate Modern art gallery on 1 April.

Mr Semple died when a dog leash he had been wearing as part of a sex game slipped, Brizzi, who was a crystal meth addict, claimed.

CCTV footage showed him buying buckets, a perforated metal sheet and cleaning products from a DIY store.

The crime scene near the Tate Modern on London's Southbank (PA)



The court heard how neighbours had complained about the smell coming from Brizzi’s flat and the police were eventually called.

They found “globules” of flesh floating in his bath, bags containing bones and a part of Mr Semple’s head, and pools of human fat in the oven.

A rib discarded in the kitchen bin was found with a bite mark that matched the defendant's lower teeth.

Mr Semple’s long-term partner Gary Meeks raised the alarm and reported him missing when he failed to return to their home in Dartford, Kent.

Following his arrest, Brizzi admitted trying to dissolve the body of a policeman because “Satan told me to”.

The killing was said to have been inspired by the TV series Breaking Bad.