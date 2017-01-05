A terminally ill four-year-old girl who was sent Christmas cards by thousands of people from around the world has died.

Ezmae Catley suffered from a variety of medical conditions, including dystonia and cerebral palsy.

The youngster, from Minster in Kent, was receiving palliative care and being forced to stay connected to oxygen and feeding tubes.

Claire Morrish, Ezmae’s mother, announced her daughter’s death on Facebook: “Our baby girl grew her angel wings.”

Ezmae made headlines in November after a Christmas card appeal sparked a worldwide response.

Ms Morrish and father David Catley appealed for strangers to send their daughter a card for what turned out to be her final Christmas.

The response was overwhelming with 200 cards sent by more than 2,700 people from as far away as America.

She was taken to hospital on New Year’s Eve and spent the next four days there.

Ms Morrish wrote on Facebook on New Year's Day: “Ezmae’s been very up and down.

“We’ve managed to turn her pressures down, she then drops her oxygen so they have to go back up.

“She still (has) spiking temps and has two different infections.

"She has good moments where her eyes are open but will then drop back down - please keep her in your thoughts.”

Tributes to Ezmae have been flooding in on the Facebook page where more than 3,000 people have been following the youngster’s story.

Linda Heggart described Ezmae a “wonderful brave little girl," while Deborah Fitzpatrick added: “So very sorry for the loss of your gorgeous wee warrior! Sweet dreams Princess.”

A GoFundMe webpage launched for Ezmae’s “fairytale funeral”, with more than £4,000 raised in the first day.