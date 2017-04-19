Conservative ministers could be heard laughing after Jeremy Corbyn asked why British people were getting poorer under the current government during Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Labour leader asked Theresa May to explain why wages were lower today than 10 years ago and why child poverty and pensioner poverty rates had risen.

“She can’t explain why people’s wages are lower today than they were ten years ago or why more households are in debt, six million people earning less than the living wage, child poverty is up, pensioner poverty is up," he said, before directly asking Ms May: "So why are so many people getting poorer?”

His question was met with audible laughter and heckling from the Tory benches, sparking an outpouring of criticism on social media.

Many users highlighted the disparity in earnings between MPs and the average working Briton.

Others expressed disappointment at the insensitivity of the backbenchers.

The Tory benches laugh as Corbyn asks why people are getting poorer. Most of May's cabinet are millionaires. #pmqs — James Harland (@DJMHarland) April 19, 2017

Ms May responded to the question on the offensive, taking aim at Labour’s economic policy claiming it would "bankrupt this country" and accusing Mr Corbyn of being “unfit” to lead.

She added that ordinary people would pay for a Labour government "with their taxes, their jobs and their childrens futures.”

The pair sparred just a day after the Prime Minister announced plans to hold a general election on 8 June.