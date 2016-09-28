Trafalgar Square evacuated after 'suspect package' found near landmark

Trafalgar Square has been evacuated after a “suspicious item” was found near the iconic London landmark.

Scotland Yard said they had cordoned off an area of Whitehall between the square and the Horse Guards Parade at around 7:53pm on Wednesday due to a “police incident”.

The item was confirmed as harmless shortly before 9pm, however the incident triggered fears from bystanders who said pedestrians were cleared from the streets and large numbers of police officers were seen in the area.

(1/2) A3212 Whitehall has now fully reopened & Trafalgar Square has reopened fully too (earlier police incident). — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) September 28, 2016

Nearby pubs and shops were also cleared during to the incident, the Sun reports.

Tom Harwood tweeted: “Whitehall and parts of Trafalgar Square completely closed down. Lots of police everywhere.”

Sky Sports reporter Orla Chennaoui ‏posted: "Returning home to see Whitehall and surrounding area in central London shut down because of serious police incident. Whole area cordoned off."

Trafalgar Square is one of the capital’s tourist hotspots and is located a mile away from Westminster Palace and hundreds of yards away from Downing Street.