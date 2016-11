Tube drivers are set to stage two 24-hour strikes on 6 and 7 December, the Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced.

RMT said the action was the result of a “wholesale breakdown” in industrial relations and was backed by drivers on the Piccadilly and Hammersmith and City lines.

The strikes will coincide with a walkout by Southern rail guards in a continuing dispute over train door safety and the role of conductors.

More follows