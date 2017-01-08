London Underground passengers face travel chaos from this evening because of a strike by thousands of workers in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

The company made a last-minute offer to try to avert a 24-hour walkout from 6pm by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA).

The TSSA said it would consider the offer before deciding today whether to call off the strike.

But the RMT, which has many more members on the Tube, made it clear it was pressing ahead with the stoppage.

The RMT delegation left a meeting at the conciliation service Acas before the new offer was made.

The strike means the "majority" of Zone 1 will be closed from Sunday at 6pm and won't reopen until Tuesday morning.

Here is a breakdown of what is and isn't closed:

London Underground

There will be a limited service on the District, Circle and Hammersmith and City lines, although trains will not stop at all stations

There will be no Underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King's Cross St Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge

There will be no service on the whole of the Victoria line; the Waterloo and City line; the Piccadilly line serving Heathrow terminals 4 & 5

No Zone 1 Tube stations will be open inside the Circle line boundary

DLR

The majority of DLR services are expected to operate normally, although they may terminate before Bank if it is not possible to open that station.

DLR is expected to be much busier than usual as a result of customers using alternative routes.

London Overground

The vast majority of London Overground services will operate normally. However they are expected to be much busier than usual as a result of people using alternative routes.

TfL Rail

The services will operate normally. However it is expected to be much busier than usual as a result of people using alternative routes