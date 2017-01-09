The busiest train station in London has been evacuated due to overcrowding amid the citywide tube stikes.

An estimated 700 passengers were forced out of Clapham Junction station at around 9am during what some passengers have described as a "stampede".

The station was reopened at approximately 9.50am after what South West Trains, which manages the key south London hub, branded "severe overcrowding".

A South West Trains spokesman said: “This is the worst crowding I've seen at Clapham Junction for many years - no amount of planning can mitigate for this."

After surviving the woeful service of @SouthernRailUK this morning, these are the scenes from Clapham Junction. pic.twitter.com/jB3teZoyBS — Square Biz (@SquareBiz_T) January 9, 2017

One commuter reports how all the platforms are empty and that services running through the capital's key south London hub are not stopping.

People were instead encouraged by South West Trains, which manages the station, to catch the 77 bus from Waterloo to the station or the 156 from Vauxhall

Thousands of London Underground workers have not turned up for work, between 6pm on Sunday and 6pm today, in a dispute over jobs and ticket office closures.

Clapham Junction now reopened after being evacuated because of overcrowding. More on #TubeStrike with @AndrewCastle63 on @LBC this morning pic.twitter.com/dxrPY2Xfoq — Vincent McAviney (@Vinny_LBC) January 9, 2017

The industrial action, coordinated by the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union and the Transport Salaried Staff's Association (TSSA), closed the vast majority of underground lines.

Transport for London said there would be limited services on the District, Circle and Hammersmith and Waterloo & City lines.

It also said there would be no underground services from key interchange stations such as Victoria, King's Cross St

#ClaphamJunction Customers are now being able to access Clapham Junction — South West Trains (@SW_Trains) January 9, 2017

Pancras, Waterloo, Paddington, Euston, Bank and London Bridge.

Clapham Junction ghost town, never seen anything like it or heard of an evacuation due to overcrowding. Never underestimate the power of TfL pic.twitter.com/D7Wnh6rDyS — Elizabeth Blackman (@Lizzle_B) January 9, 2017

The entire Victoria line, Waterloo & City line and Piccadilly line would be closed.

In reality, almost every entire Tube service, apart from the London Overground, DLR and Tram, was suspended this morning.

The London Overground is now part-suspended due to the overcrowding, but as of 9.30am, there is a partial service on every line but for the Victoria and Waterloo & City.

In Clapham Junction station which has just been evacuated due to this.. nightmare #TubeStrike pic.twitter.com/hJTwPHBg6O — Robert Mulligan (@RobertMulligan5) January 9, 2017

More than 30 million passengers changed trains at Clapham Junction in 2015/16, according to Office of Rail and Road figures, making it Britain's busiest interchange station.

Gabriella Sylvia tweeted: “Clapham Junction is a very similar scene to when the Titanic is sinking and they're trying to get everyone onto the lifeboats.”

Nathan Eaton added: “Absolute farce at Clapham Junction - forcing us from uncrowded platforms into crowded tunnels. We were fine on the platforms.”

Commuter Matt Jeal, who said he was within "touching distance" from getting on the platform, told The Independent the overcrowding situation was an "absolute shambles".

