Two men die in microlight aircraft crash in Wales

Two men have died in a microlight aircraft crash in Wales, according to police.

The men crashed in Cwmbach, Builth Wells, Powys, just before midday on Sunday, police said.

Dyfed Powys Police said the next of kin of the two men have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers. The HM Coronor has also been informed of the incident, police added.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called shortly after midday yesterday to reports of a light aircraft collision in the Cwmbach area of Builth Wells.

"We sent a paramedic in a rapid response car, a crew in an emergency ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene."

The Independent Air Accidents Investigation Branch on Monday sent a team to investigate the incident.