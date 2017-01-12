Blizzard-like conditions are set to cover the UK in up to eight inches of snow, forecasters have warned, bringing a “real taste of winter” to the whole of the country.

Frequent snow showers and strong winds are expected across the whole of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and the north of England on Thursday, with the possibility of sleet and snow for shorter periods in the south of England.

Forecasters said it will be much colder for all areas of the country, with daytime highs of 2-5 degrees Celsius, but warned it will feel much colder with gale-force winds of up to 60mph in parts.

The sudden cold snap is said to be caused by a polar airmass originating over northern Canada, spreading south across the UK from Thursday.

Public Health England advised member of the public to take action to stay warm, particular for older people, by ensuring they have foods and vital medicines in place before the cold weather arrives.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said the heaviest and most frequent snow showers are likely across northern and western Scotland, Northern Ireland and around Irish Sea coasts, but eastern coasts will also be affected in the coming days.

“Most northern areas are very likely to see snow showers at times over the next few days, but the situation over the southern half of England is more complicated,” Mr Gundersen said.

1/13 A fountain on Saint Peter's square is covered with ice at the San Pietro square, Vatican City, 07 January 2017. EPA

2/13 Snow covers rooftops of Santeramo on 8 January 2017, near Bari in the Puglia region in the south of Italy. AFP/Getty Images

3/13 Syrian refugees carry their children through a snow storm at a refugee camp north of Athens, Greece, on 10 January Reuters

4/13 A local villager walks at the frozen Mirusha waterfalls near the village of Lapceve, Kosovo, on Monday, Jan 9, 2017. AP

5/13 Migrants warm themselves by the fire in an abandoned warehouse in Belgrade, Serbia, 8 January 2017 AP

6/13 People walk along a seaside promenade during heavy snowfall in Thessaloniki on January 10, 2017. AFP/Getty Images

7/13 A woman visits the archaeological site of Olympion Zeus in Athens, after rare snowfall on the city, on 10 January AFP/Getty Images

8/13 A migrant stands next to a snow-covered tent at the Moria detention camp on the Greek island of Lesbos on 7 January AFP/Getty

9/13 Turkish police officers patrol around the Blue mosque (Sultan Ahmet) during snowfall in Istanbul on January 8, 2017. Getty

10/13 A man with a dog walks through a snow covered park on a cold winter day in Belgrade, Serbia AP

11/13 Drift ice floats in the water of River Danube at the Szabadsag (Freedom) Bridge in Budapest, Hungary AP

12/13 A street is cleared from snow in Kleinmachnow, eastern Germany AP

13/13 In Italy, sub-freezing temperatures were blamed on the deaths of a half-dozen homeless people, while heavy snows and high winds resulted in re-routed flights, delayed ferries, canceled trains and closed roads AP

“Southern counties of England and Wales can expect a cold and wet day with some heavy rain on Thursday, but there's an increasing chance this will turn to sleet or snow, especially over hills, during the afternoon and evening.

”There is a chance of snow settling bringing disruption to transport during the evening rush hour and possibly interruptions to power supplies, this more likely across East Anglia and south-east England. As skies clear on Thursday night it is likely to become icy in many areas.

A gust of 93mph was recorded at High Bradford, South Yorkshire and gusts of 82mph at Emley Moor in West Yorkshire on Wednesday.

The Forth Road Bridge that connects Edinburgh and Fife was closed all day after a lorry was blown over and damaged the central reservation. The 54-year-old driver was charged by Police Scotland as the bridge was closed to high-sided vehicles at the time of the accident.

Wet and windy weather in Scotland and the north of England have left homes without power and caused major travel disruption this week.

Mr Gundersen added:“Forecasting snow is always challenging and there's often a fine line between whether it will rain or snow in a particular location depending on slight changes in air temperature. Keep an eye on the forecast and warnings for your area for the latest information.”

The Energy Networks Association has reminded people they can call 105 - the new, free national phone line - if the weather damages their local power network and affects their electricity supply.

Additional reporting by PA