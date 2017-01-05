Ice has taken hold in parts of Britain into the morning, as temperatures plunged to a winter low in England.

Racing has been abandoned at Lingfield Park in Surrey after an overnight temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius (22F) made the track frosty, while Benson in Oxfordshire saw a record low this winter of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius (17F).

Drivers have been warned of icy conditions, with a yellow weather warning in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England until around 10am on Thursday.

Elsewhere Bala in Wales saw the mercury drop to minus 6.7 degrees Celsius (20F), and minus 5.9 degrees Celsius (21F) in both Katesbridge, Co Down and Eskdalemuir in Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: "We would warn people to be aware really and just be considerate of the fact that there could be some icy patches which are on untreated surfaces like pavements, cycling paths and minor roads."

1/15 A man leans into the wind on the beach at Newhaven. Winter storm Imogen has brought rough seas and gale force winds to many coastal areas of Britain Reuters

2/15 A man moves a traffic cone to close Fistral Beach car park because of strong winds in Newquay Getty Images

3/15 Recovery vehicles work to right an overturned lorry on the M4 between Bridgend and Port Talbot as winds of nearly 100mph battered Britain after Storm Imogen slammed into the south coast bringing fierce gusts and torrential downpours PA

4/15 Waves crash over the sea wall at Porthcawl in Wales PA

5/15 A flooded road near Lower Brockhampton in Dorset PA

6/15 Vehicles drive down a a flooded road near Lower Brockhampton in Dorset PA

7/15 Fallen sixty foot oak tree blocks a road in the Hampshire village of Hook Rex Features

8/15 Bruno, a bearded collie cross, walks in the wind in Newquay in Cornwall Getty Images

9/15 A car which crashed into a fallen tree on the Romsey Road in New Forest, Hampshire PA

10/15 A lorry lies overturned off the road when gale force winds hit Brighton EPA

11/15 A collapsed wall in the Worcestershire village of Bretforton near Evesham which injured two children PA

12/15 Waves hit a harbour wall in Newhaven, East Sussex Getty Images

13/15 The P&O Pride of Burgundy is battered by waves as she arrives at the Port of Dover in Kent PA

14/15 Waves hit a lighthouse on the harbour in Newhaven, East Sussex Getty Images

15/15 A house in Hampshire where a crew from Gosport Fire Station were called to help as a trampoline got stuck on the roof of a conservatory following high winds PA

Conditions are set to get milder into the weekend, with daytime highs of up to 10 degrees Celsius (50F) in southern parts of the UK, he added.