  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Home News

UK weather: Drivers warned of icy roads as freezing winter temperatures take hold

The cold spell is set to ease up at the weekend

Click to follow
The Independent Online
frost-getty.jpg
Early morning fog in Radstock, England, on 29 December Getty Images

Ice has taken hold in parts of Britain into the morning, as temperatures plunged to a winter low in England.

Racing has been abandoned at Lingfield Park in Surrey after an overnight temperature of minus 5.5 degrees Celsius (22F) made the track frosty, while Benson in Oxfordshire saw a record low this winter of minus 8.1 degrees Celsius (17F).

Drivers have been warned of icy conditions, with a yellow weather warning in place for Yorkshire and Humber, the East Midlands and the east of England until around 10am on Thursday.

Read more

Elsewhere Bala in Wales saw the mercury drop to minus 6.7 degrees Celsius (20F), and minus 5.9 degrees Celsius (21F) in both Katesbridge, Co Down and Eskdalemuir in Scotland.

Met Office forecaster Mark Wilson said: "We would warn people to be aware really and just be considerate of the fact that there could be some icy patches which are on untreated surfaces like pavements, cycling paths and minor roads."

In pictures: Storm Imogen hits UK

In pictures: Storm Imogen hits UK

  • 1/15

    A man leans into the wind on the beach at Newhaven. Winter storm Imogen has brought rough seas and gale force winds to many coastal areas of Britain

    Reuters

  • 2/15

    A man moves a traffic cone to close Fistral Beach car park because of strong winds in Newquay

    Getty Images

  • 3/15

    Recovery vehicles work to right an overturned lorry on the M4 between Bridgend and Port Talbot as winds of nearly 100mph battered Britain after Storm Imogen slammed into the south coast bringing fierce gusts and torrential downpours

    PA

  • 4/15

    Waves crash over the sea wall at Porthcawl in Wales

    PA

  • 5/15

    A flooded road near Lower Brockhampton in Dorset

    PA

  • 6/15

    Vehicles drive down a a flooded road near Lower Brockhampton in Dorset

    PA

  • 7/15

    Fallen sixty foot oak tree blocks a road in the Hampshire village of Hook

    Rex Features

  • 8/15

    Bruno, a bearded collie cross, walks in the wind in Newquay in Cornwall

    Getty Images

  • 9/15

    A car which crashed into a fallen tree on the Romsey Road in New Forest, Hampshire

    PA

  • 10/15

    A lorry lies overturned off the road when gale force winds hit Brighton

    EPA

  • 11/15

    A collapsed wall in the Worcestershire village of Bretforton near Evesham which injured two children

    PA

  • 12/15

    Waves hit a harbour wall in Newhaven, East Sussex

    Getty Images

  • 13/15

    The P&O Pride of Burgundy is battered by waves as she arrives at the Port of Dover in Kent

    PA

  • 14/15

    Waves hit a lighthouse on the harbour in Newhaven, East Sussex

    Getty Images

  • 15/15

    A house in Hampshire where a crew from Gosport Fire Station were called to help as a trampoline got stuck on the roof of a conservatory following high winds

    PA

Conditions are set to get milder into the weekend, with daytime highs of up to 10 degrees Celsius (50F) in southern parts of the UK, he added.

Comments