An unseasonably warm February across the UK so far is expected to come to a halt as much colder weather from Scandinavia brings snow to some parts of the country.

The Met Office has warned temperatures are set to plummet, with some flurries of snow along the east coast.

While Tuesday will see temperatures remain fairly steady and mild in most regions, it will become colder moving into Wednesday, dropping by around five degrees in just two days.

Oli Claydon, spokesman for the Met Office, told The Independent: “We’ve had a few days of a more mobile and low pressure set-up over the last few days, but high pressure influence from Scandinavia will bring temperatures back down during the course of the week.

“There is a chance of some snow flurries before the end of the week in some areas across the east coast, where temperatures are likely to drop to minus five degrees overnight in rural areas.

"The light precipitation is in a band all the way across the east coast of the UK, although the further north you go the higher the chances of snow are. At the moment we’re forecasting small flurries, but as we get closer this could change.”

Mr Claydon said Glasgow and other parts of Scotland were likely to see a drop of around three degrees, paving the way for a frosty weekend in the North, while London was likely to see an even bigger drop of five degrees in the space of just two days.

In pictures: Winter weather hits the UK







17 show all In pictures: Winter weather hits the UK































1/17 A man works in the snow in the Yorkshire Dales near Hawes

2/17 A man jogs past the partially frozen Sefton Park Lake in Liverpool PA

3/17 A jogger runs through the snow under the Angel of the North in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear PA

4/17 A man walks through the snow close to the Angel of the North in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear PA

5/17 Temperatures drop as night time falls and snow blankets moors in the Peak District near Buxton Getty Images

6/17 Temperatures drop, as night time falls, and snow enhances the complex pattern of fields on the moors in the Peak District near Buxton Getty Images

7/17 A van waits to be recovered after sliding into a ditch on an icy road in the Peak District near Buxton Getty Images

8/17 Snow blankets the countryside in the Peak District near Buxton Getty Images

9/17 Farmers on the Richmondshire and Cumbria border take feed for the sheep on the Pennine tops with the A66 trans Pennine route in the background as snow falls across many parts of the UK PA

10/17 A tractor with a snow plough parked outside the Tan Hill Inn in Swaledale, North Yorkshire as snow falls in the Pennines PA

11/17 Cars make their way through the snow on the A1 northbound in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, as the UK braced for a new wave of bad weather after forecasters issued warnings of heavy snow in parts of England and Scotland PA

12/17 Snowfalls over high ground of the Pennines at Tan Hill PA

13/17 Sue and Chris Betts take their dog for a walk in the snow near Beamish, Tyne and Wear after heavy snow in the area PA

14/17 Clyde Wind Farm near Abington in Scotland PA

15/17 Sheep near Abington in Scotland PA

16/17 Snow in Abington in Scotland as the cold weather hits parts of the UK PA

17/17 Snow blankets the countryside in the Peak District near Buxton Getty Images

“Glasgow and much of Scotland is forecast to be seven degrees tomorrow (Tuesday) and down to four or five degrees on Thursday,” Mr Claydon added.

“London is likely to be 10C on Tuesday, but by the time we get to Wednesday temperatures will have dropped to six degrees and five degrees on Thursday. So you can see that change happening there.

“And this will continue into the weekend, dropping to around four degrees. Overnight will be even chillier, and by the end of the week we are expecting some widespread frost. There is already a yellow warning for ice for this evening in Scotland.”