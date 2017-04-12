A Romanian tourist killed in the Westminster terror attack died from multiple organ failure after being "knocked" into the River Thames, an inquest has heard.

Andreea Cristea, who was visiting London with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, was thrown into the water from Westminster Bridge as Muslim convert Khalid Masood drove across it at speed on 22 March.

She was pulled out and taken to the Royal London Hospital and then St Bartholomew's but died on 6 April, 15 days after the killer's rampage to the Houses of Parliament, the inquest was told.

She became the fifth victim of Masood, who was later shot dead by armed police after murdering Pc Keith Palmer inside the grounds of the Palace of Westminster.

Detective Superintendent John Crossley, from Scotland Yard's counter-terrorism command, told Wednesday's short opening hearing at Westminster Coroner's Court that Ms Cristea had suffered "extensive brain injuries".

He added: "During the attack she was knocked into the River Thames and was taken to the Royal London Hospital by ambulance.

"She was then taken to St Bartholomew's Hospital.

"Her time of death was recorded as 3.11pm on April 6."

Coroner's officer Eric Sword told the inquest a post-mortem examination had given her main cause of death as "multiple organ failure" with a secondary cause given as "head injury ... and immersion".

Mr Burnaz, who suffered a broken foot in the attack, did not attend Wednesday's hearing.

The inquest was adjourned to a preliminary hearing on May 19 at the Royal Courts of Justice.