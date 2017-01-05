A young boy has died after being run over on a driveway in West Yorkshire.

The child, reportedly a toddler, died at the scene after being hit at a home in Lingwell Nook Lane, in Lofthouse, which lies in north Wakefield just off the M1.

Police cordoned off the area and say an investigation is under way.

Emergency services at incident in Lofthouse between Leeds & Wakefield @BBCLookNorth pic.twitter.com/6eGPmZVHmz — Ian White (@IanWhiteNews) January 4, 2017

Incident at Lofthouse near Wakefield - police and ambulance crews at scene pic.twitter.com/9Ir7xenbmo — Ian White (@IanWhiteNews) January 4, 2017

Resident Ian Whitworth, who appears to know the child's family, told BBC Radio Leeds: "I'm completely devastated, completely shocked.

"It's a small road and although we don't know each other intimately we know each other well enough to say 'hi'.

"I can't imagine how awful it must be and I feel terrible for the family."

Journalism student Reave Westwell, 21, who lives nearby, described an air ambulance arriving in a field close to the scene, adding: "Police said it was a sensitive issue. I'm just a bit shocked because it's a really quiet road."

West Yorkshire police is yet to reveal the boy's age and confirm reports that yesterday's "tragic incident" occurred on the driveway.

It follows the death of two Oldham cousins on New Year's Eve who were struck as they crossed the road holding hands in an alleged hit and run incident.

A statement from the force read "Police are investigating an incident following a fatal collision that occurred between a child and a car.

"The incident happened at 2:14pm at a residential address in the Lofthouse area of Wakefield.

"Emergency services including ambulance attended; a young boy sustained serious injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

"Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances around this tragic incident."