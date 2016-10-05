Amber Rudd’s Conservative Party Conference speech has been likened to passages from Adolf Hitler’s book Mein Kampf.

In her speech, the Home Secretary said firms should declare the percentage of foreign workers they employ as part of a drive to employ more local people.

The speech sparked fierce criticism and the Labour party said it would “fan the flames of xenophobia and hatred in our communities”.

But the Home Secretary defended her proposals to employ more British workers, saying “don’t call me a racist” for suggesting foreign people are taking British jobs.

But LBC Radio host James O’Brien has gone somewhat further, likening Ms Rudd’s address to the rhetoric found within the pages of Hitler’s autobiographical treatise on political ideology Mein Kampf.

Mr O’Brien read out a passage of Hitler’s book on his radio show, telling listeners he was reading out part of the home secretary’s speech.

He said: “I want to read you something from Amber Rudd's speech yesterday. 'For the state must draw a sharp line of distinction between those who, as members of the nation, are the foundation and support of its existence and greatness, and those who are domiciled in the state, simply as earners of their livelihood there.'

He added: “Very important that firms declare how much of their workforce is foreign because they're just domiciled in this state simply as earners of their livelihood.

“They're not members of the nation, they're not members of the foundation and the support of the nation's existence and greatness.

Theresa May on immigration in conference speech

“You have to have a sharp line of distinction between those who are members of the nation and those who are just domiciled here as earners of their livelihoods.”

He then said: “No, that wasn't from Amber Rudd's speech yesterday, I'm really sorry, that's from Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler.”

He added: “If you're going to have a sharp line of distinction between people born here and people who just work here, you're enacting chapter two of Mein Kempf. Strange times.”