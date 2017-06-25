The Archbishop of Canterbury has called on Theresa May to set up a cross-party commission to steer her withdrawal talks with the EU, claiming it would reduce "poison" in the Brexit debate.

The Rt Rev Justin Welby urged the move as he compared the current situation to the two world wars when Britain was run by coalitions.

The Anglican leader also contrasted the inspiring "spirit of Grenfell" with the divisive "zero-sum, winner takes all" Brexit rows in Westminster.

Writing in The Mail On Sunday, he said: "We need the politicians to find a way of neutralising the temptation to take minor advantage domestically from these great events.

"We must develop a forum, or commission, or some political tool, which can hold the ring for the differences to be fought out, so that a commonly agreed negotiating aim is achieved.

"The future of this country is not a zero-sum, winner takes all calculation but must rest on the reconciled common good arrived at through good debate and disagreement."

Referring to the commission, the Archbishop said: "It would be under the authority of Parliament, especially the Commons.

Jean-Claude Juncker says he has no clear idea of what the UK wants from Brexit

"It would need to be cross-party and chaired by a senior politician, on Privy Council terms.

"It could not bind Parliament, but well structured, it could draw much of the poison from the debate."

It comes after senior figures across the Commons have called for a more inclusive approach to delivering Brexit.

The Independent revealed on Saturday how backbench MPs from all parties are forming plans to defeat the Ms May's hard Brexit proposals in key Commons votes.

But International Development Secretary Priti Patel rejected the Archbishop's idea, telling BBC Radio Five's Pienaar's Politics: "I think the point is, this isn't about commissions. The public voted last year to leave the European Union.

"Our job as Government now is obviously securing the right deal for the country and not re-running those arguments of Remain and Leave from last year."