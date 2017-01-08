Sinn Fein could pull out of Stormont in order to trigger an election in Northern Ireland, Gerry Adams has signalled.

The politician, who is now a member of parliament in the Republic of Ireland, has suggested Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness could resign if First Minister Arlene Foster does not stand aside. The DUP politician is facing growing pressure to stand down amid an ongoing scandal about a government scheme which appears to have been badly mishandled.

Known locally as the “cash for ash scandal”, the claims relate to the Renewable Heat Initiative (RHI) which saw hundreds of millions of pounds reportedly misspent due flawed implementation. The scheme was designed to promote renewable energy use by Northern Irish businesses, but a loophole in it meant businesses were given a financial incentive to pointlessly burn fuel. It is estimated to have cost £490m since it began in 2012.

Ms Foster was the minister in charge of the scheme at the time and is facing mounting pressure to resign.

The allegations emerged after a whistle blower alerted local media. Ms Foster’s DUP colleague, MLA Jonathan Bell, also told media that she asked civil servants to alter documents related to the scheme so that her involvement in it would be obscured.

Ms Foster strong denies the allegations and says she has been misrepresented in the media and by her colleague.

Speaking at a meeting of party activists in Belfast on Saturday, Mr Adams said: “She is a co-equal partner in the Office of First and Deputy First Minister. She can continue in that office but only for as long as Sinn Fein allows it.

“The DUP leader has thus far refused to stand aside, without prejudice, pending a preliminary report by an independent investigation into the RHI scandal. If the First Minister does not take the actions that society desires and deserves which a sustainable process of change requires, then Sinn Fein will bring this ongoing and totally unacceptable state of affairs to an end.

“It is the greatest conflict of interest I’ve seen in my political life that the architect of the RHI scheme would remain in office while the investigation gets underway.”

Under power-sharing mechanisms at Stormont, the First Minister and Deputy First Minister have equal power and weight, and must govern as heads of a mandatory coalition formed of both Unionist and Nationalist politicians. If Mr McGuinness were to resign as Deputy First Minister, an election could be called.

A poll for the Belfast Telegraph suggests public confidence in Ms Foster has been badly damaged by the allegations, with support for her dropping from 49 per cent to just 29 per cent since the scandal emerged.