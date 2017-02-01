MPs have voted overwhelmingly in favour of Theresa May triggering Article 50, meaning the Prime Minister is on track to begin Brexit negotiations with Brussels in March.

By 498 to 114 - a majority of 384 - MPs backed allowing the bill to progress to the next, more detailed legislative stage.

Ten Labour junior shadow ministers and three whips, who are supposed to enforce party discipline, voted against triggering Article 50 in revolt against Mr Corbyn.

What is Article 50?

Here is the full list of the 114 members of Parliament who opposed the Government

Ms Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh (Scottish National Party - Ochil and South Perthshire)

Heidi Alexander (Labour - Lewisham East)

Rushanara Ali (Labour - Bethnal Green and Bow)

Mr Graham Allen (Labour - Nottingham North)

Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour - Tooting)

Richard Arkless (Scottish National Party - Dumfries and Galloway)

Hannah Bardell (Scottish National Party - Livingston)

Luciana Berger (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Wavertree)

Mhairi Black (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Ian Blackford (Scottish National Party - Ross, Skye and Lochaber)

Kirsty Blackman (Scottish National Party - Aberdeen North)

Philip Boswell (Scottish National Party - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill)

Mr Ben Bradshaw (Labour - Exeter)

Tom Brake (Liberal Democrat - Carshalton and Wallington)

Kevin Brennan (Labour - Cardiff West)

Deidre Brock (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh North and Leith)

Alan Brown (Scottish National Party - Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Lyn Brown (Labour - West Ham)

Chris Bryant (Labour - Rhondda)

Ms Karen Buck (Labour - Westminster North)

Dawn Butler (Labour - Brent Central)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour - Brentford and Isleworth)

Dr Lisa Cameron (Scottish National Party - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow)

Mr Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat - Orkney and Shetland)

Douglas Chapman (Scottish National Party - Dunfermline and West Fife)

Joanna Cherry (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh South West)

Mr Kenneth Clarke (Conservative - Rushcliffe)

Mr Nick Clegg (Liberal Democrat - Sheffield, Hallam)

Ann Clwyd (Labour - Cynon Valley)

Ann Coffey (Labour - Stockport)

Ronnie Cowan (Scottish National Party - Inverclyde)

Neil Coyle (Labour - Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Angela Crawley (Scottish National Party - Lanark and Hamilton East)

Mary Creagh (Labour - Wakefield)

Stella Creasy (Labour (Co-op) - Walthamstow)

Martyn Day (Scottish National Party - Linlithgow and East Falkirk)

Thangam Debbonaire (Labour - Bristol West)

Martin Docherty-Hughes (Scottish National Party - West Dunbartonshire)

Stuart Blair Donaldson (Scottish National Party - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Stephen Doughty (Labour (Co-op) - Cardiff South and Penarth)

Jim Dowd (Labour - Lewisham West and Penge)

Mark Durkan (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Foyle)

Maria Eagle (Labour - Garston and Halewood)

Mrs Louise Ellman (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, Riverside)

Paul Farrelly (Labour - Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat - Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Margaret Ferrier (Scottish National Party - Rutherglen and Hamilton West)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour - Lewisham, Deptford)

Mike Gapes (Labour (Co-op) - Ilford South)

Stephen Gethins (Scottish National Party - North East Fife)

Patricia Gibson (Scottish National Party - North Ayrshire and Arran)

Patrick Grady (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North)

Peter Grant (Scottish National Party - Glenrothes)

Neil Gray (Scottish National Party - Airdrie and Shotts)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour - Nottingham South)

Helen Hayes (Labour - Dulwich and West Norwood)

Drew Hendry (Scottish National Party - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey)

Lady Hermon (Independent - North Down)

Meg Hillier (Labour (Co-op) - Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Stewart Hosie (Scottish National Party - Dundee East)

Dr Rupa Huq (Labour - Ealing Central and Acton)

George Kerevan (Scottish National Party - East Lothian)

Calum Kerr (Scottish National Party - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Peter Kyle (Labour - Hove)

Mr David Lammy (Labour - Tottenham)

Chris Law (Scottish National Party - Dundee West)

Caroline Lucas (Green Party - Brighton, Pavilion)

Angus Brendan MacNeil (Scottish National Party - Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Rachael Maskell (Labour (Co-op) - York Central)

John Mc Nally (Scottish National Party - Falkirk)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour - Bristol East)

Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South)

Stuart C. McDonald (Scottish National Party - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East)

Dr Alasdair McDonnell (Social Democratic & Labour Party - Belfast South)

Natalie McGarry (Independent - Glasgow East)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Anne McLaughlin (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North East)

Carol Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Glasgow North West)

Dr Paul Monaghan (Scottish National Party - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Mrs Madeleine Moon (Labour - Bridgend)

Roger Mullin (Scottish National Party - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath)

Ian Murray (Labour - Edinburgh South)

Gavin Newlands (Scottish National Party - Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

John Nicolson (Scottish National Party - East Dunbartonshire)

Brendan O’Hara (Scottish National Party - Argyll and Bute)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat - Richmond Park)

Kirsten Oswald (Scottish National Party - East Renfrewshire)

Steven Paterson (Scottish National Party - Stirling)

Stephen Pound (Labour - Ealing North)

John Pugh (Liberal Democrat - Southport)

Ms Margaret Ritchie (Social Democratic & Labour Party - South Down)

Angus Robertson (Scottish National Party - Moray)

Alex Salmond (Scottish National Party - Gordon)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru - Dwyfor Meirionnydd)

Mr Virendra Sharma (Labour - Ealing, Southall)

Tommy Sheppard (Scottish National Party - Edinburgh East)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour - Hampstead and Kilburn)

Andy Slaughter (Labour - Hammersmith)

Jeff Smith (Labour - Manchester, Withington)

Owen Smith (Labour - Pontypridd)

Chris Stephens (Scottish National Party - Glasgow South West)

Jo Stevens (Labour - Cardiff Central)

Alison Thewliss (Scottish National Party - Glasgow Central)

Michelle Thomson (Independent - Edinburgh West)

Stephen Timms (Labour - East Ham)

Mike Weir (Scottish National Party - Angus)

Catherine West (Labour - Hornsey and Wood Green)

Dr Eilidh Whiteford (Scottish National Party - Banff and Buchan)

Dr Alan Whitehead (Labour - Southampton, Test)

Dr Philippa Whitford (Scottish National Party - Central Ayrshire)

Hywel Williams (Plaid Cymru - Arfon)

Mr Mark Williams (Liberal Democrat - Ceredigion)

Pete Wishart (Scottish National Party - Perth and North Perthshire)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

MPs vote in favour of the Government's Brexit bill

...and the 498 who voted in favour of the Bill

Debbie Abrahams (Labour - Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Nigel Adams (Conservative - Selby and Ainsty)

Adam Afriyie (Conservative - Windsor)

Peter Aldous (Conservative - Waveney)

Lucy Allan (Conservative - Telford)

Heidi Allen (Conservative - South Cambridgeshire)

Sir David Amess (Conservative - Southend West)

Mr David Anderson (Labour - Blaydon)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative - Pudsey)

Caroline Ansell (Conservative - Eastbourne)

Edward Argar (Conservative - Charnwood)

Jonathan Ashworth (Labour (Co-op) - Leicester South)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative - Louth and Horncastle)

Ian Austin (Labour - Dudley North)

Mr Richard Bacon (Conservative - South Norfolk)

Mr Adrian Bailey (Labour (Co-op) - West Bromwich West)

Mr Steve Baker (Conservative - Wycombe)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative - West Worcestershire)

Stephen Barclay (Conservative - North East Cambridgeshire)

Mr John Baron (Conservative - Basildon and Billericay)

Sir Kevin Barron (Labour - Rother Valley)

Gavin Barwell (Conservative - Croydon Central)

Guto Bebb (Conservative - Aberconwy)

Margaret Beckett (Labour - Derby South)

Sir Henry Bellingham (Conservative - North West Norfolk)

Hilary Benn (Labour - Leeds Central)

Richard Benyon (Conservative - Newbury)

Sir Paul Beresford (Conservative - Mole Valley)

James Berry (Conservative - Kingston and Surbiton)

Mr Clive Betts (Labour - Sheffield South East)

Andrew Bingham (Conservative - High Peak)

Bob Blackman (Conservative - Harrow East)

Nicola Blackwood (Conservative - Oxford West and Abingdon)

Tom Blenkinsop (Labour - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

Paul Blomfield (Labour - Sheffield Central)

Crispin Blunt (Conservative - Reigate)

Mr Peter Bone (Conservative - Wellingborough)

Victoria Borwick (Conservative - Kensington)

Sir Peter Bottomley (Conservative - Worthing West)

Tracy Brabin (Labour - Batley and Spen)

Karen Bradley (Conservative - Staffordshire Moorlands)

Mr Graham Brady (Conservative - Altrincham and Sale West)

Sir Julian Brazier (Conservative - Canterbury)

Andrew Bridgen (Conservative - North West Leicestershire)

Steve Brine (Conservative - Winchester)

James Brokenshire (Conservative - Old Bexley and Sidcup)

Mr Nicholas Brown (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne East)

Fiona Bruce (Conservative - Congleton)

Robert Buckland (Conservative - South Swindon)

Richard Burden (Labour - Birmingham, Northfield)

Richard Burgon (Labour - Leeds East)

Andy Burnham (Labour - Leigh)

Conor Burns (Conservative - Bournemouth West)

Sir Simon Burns (Conservative - Chelmsford)

Mr David Burrowes (Conservative - Enfield, Southgate)

Alistair Burt (Conservative - North East Bedfordshire)

Liam Byrne (Labour - Birmingham, Hodge Hill)

Alun Cairns (Conservative - Vale of Glamorgan)

Mr Alan Campbell (Labour - Tynemouth)

Mr Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party - East Londonderry)

Mr Ronnie Campbell (Labour - Blyth Valley)

Neil Carmichael (Conservative - Stroud)

Mr Douglas Carswell (UK Independence Party - Clacton)

James Cartlidge (Conservative - South Suffolk)

Sir William Cash (Conservative - Stone)

Maria Caulfield (Conservative - Lewes)

Alex Chalk (Conservative - Cheltenham)

Sarah Champion (Labour - Rotherham)

Jenny Chapman (Labour - Darlington)

Rehman Chishti (Conservative - Gillingham and Rainham)

Mr Christopher Chope (Conservative - Christchurch)

Jo Churchill (Conservative - Bury St Edmunds)

Greg Clark (Conservative - Tunbridge Wells)

James Cleverly (Conservative - Braintree)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative - The Cotswolds)

Vernon Coaker (Labour - Gedling)

Dr Thérèse Coffey (Conservative - Suffolk Coastal)

Damian Collins (Conservative - Folkestone and Hythe)

Oliver Colvile (Conservative - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport)

Julie Cooper (Labour - Burnley)

Rosie Cooper (Labour - West Lancashire)

Yvette Cooper (Labour - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford)

Jeremy Corbyn (Labour - Islington North)

Alberto Costa (Conservative - South Leicestershire)

Robert Courts (Conservative - Witney)

Mr Geoffrey Cox (Conservative - Torridge and West Devon)

Stephen Crabb (Conservative - Preseli Pembrokeshire)

Sir David Crausby (Labour - Bolton North East)

Tracey Crouch (Conservative - Chatham and Aylesford)

Jon Cruddas (Labour - Dagenham and Rainham)

John Cryer (Labour - Leyton and Wanstead)

Judith Cummins (Labour - Bradford South)

Alex Cunningham (Labour - Stockton North)

Mr Jim Cunningham (Labour - Coventry South)

Nic Dakin (Labour - Scunthorpe)

Simon Danczuk (Independent - Rochdale)

Wayne David (Labour - Caerphilly)

Byron Davies (Conservative - Gower)

Chris Davies (Conservative - Brecon and Radnorshire)

David T. C. Davies (Conservative - Monmouth)

Dr James Davies (Conservative - Vale of Clwyd)

Glyn Davies (Conservative - Montgomeryshire)

Mims Davies (Conservative - Eastleigh)

Philip Davies (Conservative - Shipley)

Mr David Davis (Conservative - Haltemprice and Howden)

Gloria De Piero (Labour - Ashfield)

Caroline Dinenage (Conservative - Gosport)

Mr Jonathan Djanogly (Conservative - Huntingdon)

Mr Nigel Dodds (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast North)

Sir Jeffrey M. Donaldson (Democratic Unionist Party - Lagan Valley)

Michelle Donelan (Conservative - Chippenham)

Nadine Dorries (Conservative - Mid Bedfordshire)

Steve Double (Conservative - St Austell and Newquay)

Peter Dowd (Labour - Bootle)

Oliver Dowden (Conservative - Hertsmere)

Richard Drax (Conservative - South Dorset)

Jack Dromey (Labour - Birmingham, Erdington)

Mrs Flick Drummond (Conservative - Portsmouth South)

James Duddridge (Conservative - Rochford and Southend East)

Michael Dugher (Labour - Barnsley East)

Mr Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative - Chingford and Woodford Green)

Sir Alan Duncan (Conservative - Rutland and Melton)

Mr Philip Dunne (Conservative - Ludlow)

Ms Angela Eagle (Labour - Wallasey)

Clive Efford (Labour - Eltham)

Julie Elliott (Labour - Sunderland Central)

Tom Elliott (Ulster Unionist Party - Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Michael Ellis (Conservative - Northampton North)

Jane Ellison (Conservative - Battersea)

Mr Tobias Ellwood (Conservative - Bournemouth East)

Chris Elmore (Labour - Ogmore)

Charlie Elphicke (Conservative - Dover)

Bill Esterson (Labour - Sefton Central)

George Eustice (Conservative - Camborne and Redruth)

Chris Evans (Labour (Co-op) - Islwyn)

Graham Evans (Conservative - Weaver Vale)

Mr Nigel Evans (Conservative - Ribble Valley)

David Evennett (Conservative - Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Michael Fabricant (Conservative - Lichfield)

Sir Michael Fallon (Conservative - Sevenoaks)

Suella Fernandes (Conservative - Fareham)

Frank Field (Labour - Birkenhead)

Mark Field (Conservative - Cities of London and Westminster)

Jim Fitzpatrick (Labour - Poplar and Limehouse)

Robert Flello (Labour - Stoke-on-Trent South)

Colleen Fletcher (Labour - Coventry North East)

Caroline Flint (Labour - Don Valley)

Paul Flynn (Labour - Newport West)

Kevin Foster (Conservative - Torbay)

Yvonne Fovargue (Labour - Makerfield)

Dr Liam Fox (Conservative - North Somerset)

Mr Mark Francois (Conservative - Rayleigh and Wickford)

Lucy Frazer (Conservative - South East Cambridgeshire)

George Freeman (Conservative - Mid Norfolk)

Mike Freer (Conservative - Finchley and Golders Green)

Richard Fuller (Conservative - Bedford)

Gill Furniss (Labour - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough)

Marcus Fysh (Conservative - Yeovil)

Barry Gardiner (Labour - Brent North)

Mark Garnier (Conservative - Wyre Forest)

Sir Edward Garnier (Conservative - Harborough)

Mr David Gauke (Conservative - South West Hertfordshire)

Nusrat Ghani (Conservative - Wealden)

Nick Gibb (Conservative - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Mrs Cheryl Gillan (Conservative - Chesham and Amersham)

John Glen (Conservative - Salisbury)

Mary Glindon (Labour - North Tyneside)

Helen Goodman (Labour - Bishop Auckland)

Mr Robert Goodwill (Conservative - Scarborough and Whitby)

Michael Gove (Conservative - Surrey Heath)

Richard Graham (Conservative - Gloucester)

Mrs Helen Grant (Conservative - Maidstone and The Weald)

James Gray (Conservative - North Wiltshire)

Chris Grayling (Conservative - Epsom and Ewell)

Chris Green (Conservative - Bolton West)

Damian Green (Conservative - Ashford)

Justine Greening (Conservative - Putney)

Margaret Greenwood (Labour - Wirral West)

Mr Dominic Grieve (Conservative - Beaconsfield)

Nia Griffith (Labour - Llanelli)

Andrew Griffiths (Conservative - Burton)

Ben Gummer (Conservative - Ipswich)

Andrew Gwynne (Labour - Denton and Reddish)

Mr Sam Gyimah (Conservative - East Surrey)

Louise Haigh (Labour - Sheffield, Heeley)

Robert Halfon (Conservative - Harlow)

Luke Hall (Conservative - Thornbury and Yate)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour - Leeds North East)

Mr Philip Hammond (Conservative - Runnymede and Weybridge)

Stephen Hammond (Conservative - Wimbledon)

Matt Hancock (Conservative - West Suffolk)

Greg Hands (Conservative - Chelsea and Fulham)

Mr David Hanson (Labour - Delyn)

Ms Harriet Harman (Labour - Camberwell and Peckham)

Mr Mark Harper (Conservative - Forest of Dean)

Richard Harrington (Conservative - Watford)

Carolyn Harris (Labour - Swansea East)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative - Castle Point)

Simon Hart (Conservative - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire)

Mr John Hayes (Conservative - South Holland and The Deepings)

Sue Hayman (Labour - Workington)

Sir Oliver Heald (Conservative - North East Hertfordshire)

John Healey (Labour - Wentworth and Dearne)

James Heappey (Conservative - Wells)

Chris Heaton-Harris (Conservative - Daventry)

Peter Heaton-Jones (Conservative - North Devon)

Gordon Henderson (Conservative - Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Mr Mark Hendrick (Labour (Co-op) - Preston)

Mr Stephen Hepburn (Labour - Jarrow)

Nick Herbert (Conservative - Arundel and South Downs)

Damian Hinds (Conservative - East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative - North Dorset)

Mrs Sharon Hodgson (Labour - Washington and Sunderland West)

Kate Hoey (Labour - Vauxhall)

Kate Hollern (Labour - Blackburn)

George Hollingbery (Conservative - Meon Valley)

Kevin Hollinrake (Conservative - Thirsk and Malton)

Mr Philip Hollobone (Conservative - Kettering)

Adam Holloway (Conservative - Gravesham)

Kelvin Hopkins (Labour - Luton North)

Kris Hopkins (Conservative - Keighley)

Sir Gerald Howarth (Conservative - Aldershot)

John Howell (Conservative - Henley)

Ben Howlett (Conservative - Bath)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative - Mid Worcestershire)

Mr Jeremy Hunt (Conservative - South West Surrey)

Mr Nick Hurd (Conservative - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

Imran Hussain (Labour - Bradford East)

Mr Stewart Jackson (Conservative - Peterborough)

Margot James (Conservative - Stourbridge)

Dan Jarvis (Labour - Barnsley Central)

Sajid Javid (Conservative - Bromsgrove)

Mr Ranil Jayawardena (Conservative - North East Hampshire)

Mr Bernard Jenkin (Conservative - Harwich and North Essex)

Andrea Jenkyns (Conservative - Morley and Outwood)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative - Newark)

Alan Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle)

Boris Johnson (Conservative - Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Diana Johnson (Labour - Kingston upon Hull North)

Dr Caroline Johnson (Conservative - Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Gareth Johnson (Conservative - Dartford)

Joseph Johnson (Conservative - Orpington)

Andrew Jones (Conservative - Harrogate and Knaresborough)

Gerald Jones (Labour - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney)

Graham Jones (Labour - Hyndburn)

Helen Jones (Labour - Warrington North)

Mr David Jones (Conservative - Clwyd West)

Mr Kevan Jones (Labour - North Durham)

Mr Marcus Jones (Conservative - Nuneaton)

Susan Elan Jones (Labour - Clwyd South)

Mike Kane (Labour - Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Daniel Kawczynski (Conservative - Shrewsbury and Atcham)

Barbara Keeley (Labour - Worsley and Eccles South)

Liz Kendall (Labour - Leicester West)

Seema Kennedy (Conservative - South Ribble)

Danny Kinahan (Ulster Unionist Party - South Antrim)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour - Aberavon)

Simon Kirby (Conservative - Brighton, Kemptown)

Julian Knight (Conservative - Solihull)

Sir Greg Knight (Conservative - East Yorkshire)

Kwasi Kwarteng (Conservative - Spelthorne)

Mark Lancaster (Conservative - Milton Keynes North)

Pauline Latham (Conservative - Mid Derbyshire)

Ian Lavery (Labour - Wansbeck)

Andrea Leadsom (Conservative - South Northamptonshire)

Dr Phillip Lee (Conservative - Bracknell)

Jeremy Lefroy (Conservative - Stafford)

Sir Edward Leigh (Conservative - Gainsborough)

Charlotte Leslie (Conservative - Bristol North West)

Sir Oliver Letwin (Conservative - West Dorset)

Mrs Emma Lewell-Buck (Labour - South Shields)

Brandon Lewis (Conservative - Great Yarmouth)

Clive Lewis (Labour - Norwich South)

Dr Julian Lewis (Conservative - New Forest East)

Mr Ivan Lewis (Labour - Bury South)

Mr Ian Liddell-Grainger (Conservative - Bridgwater and West Somerset)

Mr David Lidington (Conservative - Aylesbury)

Mr Peter Lilley (Conservative - Hitchin and Harpenden)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour - Salford and Eccles)

Jack Lopresti (Conservative - Filton and Bradley Stoke)

Mr Jonathan Lord (Conservative - Woking)

Tim Loughton (Conservative - East Worthing and Shoreham)

Ian C. Lucas (Labour - Wrexham)

Holly Lynch (Labour - Halifax)

Craig Mackinlay (Conservative - South Thanet)

David Mackintosh (Conservative - Northampton South)

Fiona Mactaggart (Labour - Slough)

Justin Madders (Labour - Ellesmere Port and Neston)

Mr Khalid Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Perry Barr)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour - Birmingham, Ladywood)

Mrs Anne Main (Conservative - St Albans)

Mr Alan Mak (Conservative - Havant)

Seema Malhotra (Labour (Co-op) - Feltham and Heston)

Kit Malthouse (Conservative - North West Hampshire)

John Mann (Labour - Bassetlaw)

Scott Mann (Conservative - North Cornwall)

Rob Marris (Labour - Wolverhampton South West)

Gordon Marsden (Labour - Blackpool South)

Christian Matheson (Labour - City of Chester)

Dr Tania Mathias (Conservative - Twickenham)

Mrs Theresa May (Conservative - Maidenhead)

Paul Maynard (Conservative - Blackpool North and Cleveleys)

Steve McCabe (Labour - Birmingham, Selly Oak)

Jason McCartney (Conservative - Colne Valley)

Karl McCartney (Conservative - Lincoln)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour - Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour - Middlesbrough)

John McDonnell (Labour - Hayes and Harlington)

Mr Pat McFadden (Labour - Wolverhampton South East)

Conor McGinn (Labour - St Helens North)

Alison McGovern (Labour - Wirral South)

Liz McInnes (Labour - Heywood and Middleton)

Sir Patrick McLoughlin (Conservative - Derbyshire Dales)

Jim McMahon (Labour (Co-op) - Oldham West and Royton)

Stephen McPartland (Conservative - Stevenage)

Sir Alan Meale (Labour - Mansfield)

Mark Menzies (Conservative - Fylde)

Johnny Mercer (Conservative - Plymouth, Moor View)

Huw Merriman (Conservative - Bexhill and Battle)

Stephen Metcalfe (Conservative - South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Edward Miliband (Labour - Doncaster North)

Mrs Maria Miller (Conservative - Basingstoke)

Amanda Milling (Conservative - Cannock Chase)

Nigel Mills (Conservative - Amber Valley)

Anne Milton (Conservative - Guildford)

Mr Andrew Mitchell (Conservative - Sutton Coldfield)

Penny Mordaunt (Conservative - Portsmouth North)

Jessica Morden (Labour - Newport East)

Nicky Morgan (Conservative - Loughborough)

Anne Marie Morris (Conservative - Newton Abbot)

David Morris (Conservative - Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Grahame Morris (Labour - Easington)

James Morris (Conservative - Halesowen and Rowley Regis)

Wendy Morton (Conservative - Aldridge-Brownhills)

David Mowat (Conservative - Warrington South)

David Mundell (Conservative - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Mrs Sheryll Murray (Conservative - South East Cornwall)

Dr Andrew Murrison (Conservative - South West Wiltshire)

Lisa Nandy (Labour - Wigan)

Robert Neill (Conservative - Bromley and Chislehurst)

Sarah Newton (Conservative - Truro and Falmouth)

Caroline Nokes (Conservative - Romsey and Southampton North)

Jesse Norman (Conservative - Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Mr David Nuttall (Conservative - Bury North)

Dr Matthew Offord (Conservative - Hendon)

Melanie Onn (Labour - Great Grimsby)

Chi Onwurah (Labour - Newcastle upon Tyne Central)

Guy Opperman (Conservative - Hexham)

Kate Osamor (Labour (Co-op) - Edmonton)

Mr George Osborne (Conservative - Tatton)

Albert Owen (Labour - Ynys Môn)

Ian Paisley (Democratic Unionist Party - North Antrim)

Neil Parish (Conservative - Tiverton and Honiton)

Priti Patel (Conservative - Witham)

Mr Owen Paterson (Conservative - North Shropshire)

Mark Pawsey (Conservative - Rugby)

Teresa Pearce (Labour - Erith and Thamesmead)

Mike Penning (Conservative - Hemel Hempstead)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour - Greenwich and Woolwich)

John Penrose (Conservative - Weston-super-Mare)

Andrew Percy (Conservative - Brigg and Goole)

Toby Perkins (Labour - Chesterfield)

Claire Perry (Conservative - Devizes)

Jess Phillips (Labour - Birmingham, Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour - Houghton and Sunderland South)

Chris Philp (Conservative - Croydon South)

Sir Eric Pickles (Conservative - Brentwood and Ongar)

Christopher Pincher (Conservative - Tamworth)

Dr Dan Poulter (Conservative - Central Suffolk and North Ipswich)

Rebecca Pow (Conservative - Taunton Deane)

Lucy Powell (Labour (Co-op) - Manchester Central)

Victoria Prentis (Conservative - Banbury)

Mr Mark Prisk (Conservative - Hertford and Stortford)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative - The Wrekin)

Tom Pursglove (Conservative - Corby)

Jeremy Quin (Conservative - Horsham)

Will Quince (Conservative - Colchester)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour - Bolton South East)

Dominic Raab (Conservative - Esher and Walton)

Angela Rayner (Labour - Ashton-under-Lyne)

John Redwood (Conservative - Wokingham)

Mr Steve Reed (Labour (Co-op) - Croydon North)

Christina Rees (Labour (Co-op) - Neath)

Mr Jacob Rees-Mogg (Conservative - North East Somerset)

Rachel Reeves (Labour - Leeds West)

Emma Reynolds (Labour - Wolverhampton North East)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour (Co-op) - Stalybridge and Hyde)

Marie Rimmer (Labour - St Helens South and Whiston)

Mr Laurence Robertson (Conservative - Tewkesbury)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party - Belfast East)

Mary Robinson (Conservative - Cheadle)

Mr Geoffrey Robinson (Labour - Coventry North West)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative - Romford)

Steve Rotheram (Labour - Liverpool, Walton)

Amber Rudd (Conservative - Hastings and Rye)

David Rutley (Conservative - Macclesfield)

Joan Ryan (Labour - Enfield North)

Antoinette Sandbach (Conservative - Eddisbury)

Paul Scully (Conservative - Sutton and Cheam)

Andrew Selous (Conservative - South West Bedfordshire)

Naz Shah (Labour - Bradford West)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party - Strangford)

Grant Shapps (Conservative - Welwyn Hatfield)

Alok Sharma (Conservative - Reading West)

Mr Barry Sheerman (Labour (Co-op) - Huddersfield)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative - Elmet and Rothwell)

Paula Sherriff (Labour - Dewsbury)

David Simpson (Democratic Unionist Party - Upper Bann)

Mr Keith Simpson (Conservative - Broadland)

Chris Skidmore (Conservative - Kingswood)

Mr Dennis Skinner (Labour - Bolsover)

Ruth Smeeth (Labour - Stoke-on-Trent North)

Cat Smith (Labour - Lancaster and Fleetwood)

Chloe Smith (Conservative - Norwich North)

Henry Smith (Conservative - Crawley)

Julian Smith (Conservative - Skipton and Ripon)

Mr Andrew Smith (Labour - Oxford East)

Nick Smith (Labour - Blaenau Gwent)

Royston Smith (Conservative - Southampton, Itchen)

Karin Smyth (Labour - Bristol South)

Sir Nicholas Soames (Conservative - Mid Sussex)

Amanda Solloway (Conservative - Derby North)

Anna Soubry (Conservative - Broxtowe)

John Spellar (Labour - Warley)

Dame Caroline Spelman (Conservative - Meriden)

Mark Spencer (Conservative - Sherwood)

Keir Starmer (Labour - Holborn and St Pancras)

Andrew Stephenson (Conservative - Pendle)

John Stevenson (Conservative - Carlisle)

Bob Stewart (Conservative - Beckenham)

Iain Stewart (Conservative - Milton Keynes South)

Rory Stewart (Conservative - Penrith and The Border)

Mr Gary Streeter (Conservative - South West Devon)

Wes Streeting (Labour - Ilford North)

Mel Stride (Conservative - Central Devon)

Graham Stringer (Labour - Blackley and Broughton)

Graham Stuart (Conservative - Beverley and Holderness)

Ms Gisela Stuart (Labour - Birmingham, Edgbaston)

Julian Sturdy (Conservative - York Outer)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative - Richmond (Yorks))

Sir Desmond Swayne (Conservative - New Forest West)

Sir Hugo Swire (Conservative - East Devon)

Mr Robert Syms (Conservative - Poole)

Mark Tami (Labour - Alyn and Deeside)

Derek Thomas (Conservative - St Ives)

Gareth Thomas (Labour (Co-op) - Harrow West)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour - Torfaen)

Emily Thornberry (Labour - Islington South and Finsbury)

Maggie Throup (Conservative - Erewash)

Edward Timpson (Conservative - Crewe and Nantwich)

Kelly Tolhurst (Conservative - Rochester and Strood)

Justin Tomlinson (Conservative - North Swindon)

Michael Tomlinson (Conservative - Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Craig Tracey (Conservative - North Warwickshire)

David Tredinnick (Conservative - Bosworth)

Mrs Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Conservative - Berwick-upon-Tweed)

Jon Trickett (Labour - Hemsworth)

Elizabeth Truss (Conservative - South West Norfolk)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative - Tonbridge and Malling)

Anna Turley (Labour (Co-op) - Redcar)

Karl Turner (Labour - Kingston upon Hull East)

Mr Andrew Turner (Conservative - Isle of Wight)

Derek Twigg (Labour - Halton)

Stephen Twigg (Labour (Co-op) - Liverpool, West Derby)

Mr Andrew Tyrie (Conservative - Chichester)

Mr Chuka Umunna (Labour - Streatham)

Mr Edward Vaizey (Conservative - Wantage)

Mr Shailesh Vara (Conservative - North West Cambridgeshire)

Keith Vaz (Labour - Leicester East)

Valerie Vaz (Labour - Walsall South)

Martin Vickers (Conservative - Cleethorpes)

Mrs Theresa Villiers (Conservative - Chipping Barnet)

Mr Charles Walker (Conservative - Broxbourne)

Mr Robin Walker (Conservative - Worcester)

Mr Ben Wallace (Conservative - Wyre and Preston North)

David Warburton (Conservative - Somerton and Frome)

Matt Warman (Conservative - Boston and Skegness)

Dame Angela Watkinson (Conservative - Hornchurch and Upminster)

Tom Watson (Labour - West Bromwich East)

James Wharton (Conservative - Stockton South)

Helen Whately (Conservative - Faversham and Mid Kent)

Heather Wheeler (Conservative - South Derbyshire)

Chris White (Conservative - Warwick and Leamington)

Craig Whittaker (Conservative - Calder Valley)

Mr John Whittingdale (Conservative - Maldon)

Bill Wiggin (Conservative - North Herefordshire)

Craig Williams (Conservative - Cardiff North)

Mr Rob Wilson (Conservative - Reading East)

Phil Wilson (Labour - Sedgefield)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party - East Antrim)

Mr David Winnick (Labour - Walsall North)

Dame Rosie Winterton (Labour - Doncaster Central)

Dr Sarah Wollaston (Conservative - Totnes)

John Woodcock (Labour (Co-op) - Barrow and Furness)

William Wragg (Conservative - Hazel Grove)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative - Kenilworth and Southam)

Mr Iain Wright (Labour - Hartlepool)

Nadhim Zahawi (Conservative - Stratford-on-Avon)