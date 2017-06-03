Boris Johnson has raised eyebrows after he blew kisses at a Labour MP in the latest strange television spot of the election.

The Foreign Secretary was arguing with north east MP Ian Lavery on BBC news when Mr Lavery accused him of never having used or been to a food bank.

Mr Johnson took issue with Mr Lavery's claim and, appearing to become agitated, asked for the suggestion to be withdrawn.

He said he had in fact set up food banks whilst he was Mayor of London.

"Take that back, old boy, take it back," he said.

As the BBC presenter tried to cut away from the row to play a clip of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Mr Johnson, staring directly at Mr Lavery, made a kissing motion with his lips.

The episode is the latest in a series of bizarre television appearances for the Foreign Secretary.

On Friday Mr Johnson also called another Labour MP, Andrew Gwynne, a "big girl's blouse" and nearly fell over, bear hugging the opposition representative.

The rows happened in the so-called "spin room" backstage from a BBC Question Time special in York.

The special event featured Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May separately being grilled by a studio audience. The Prime Minister has refused to take part in head-to-head debates with the Labour leader.