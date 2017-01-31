Welcome to The Independent’s live-blog on the first reading of the EU Bill. Here are the latest updates:

Welcome to The Independent’s live-blog on the first day of two days of debating the EU withdrawal bill – the legislation needed to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty. MPs will vote on the Bill at the end of debates on Tuesday evening before it moves to the committee stage for further scrutiny.

Speaking on Tuesday the former Education Secretary Nicky Morgan said she was not planning to vote for any amendment’s to the Government Bill. Labour are seeking to impose various amendments, including guaranteeing the rights of EU citizens living in the UK before the Brexit negotiations begin.

The SNP have tabled dozens of amendments, though they are unlikely to make their way onto the final Bill. Ms Morgan told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "My instinct is no at the moment, not to support any amendments."

But earlier on Tuesday a senior Conservative told The Independent that Ms May would not find it “plain sailing” as she rushes to have her Brexit bill approved by March 7. “What we are seeing now is a huge raft of amendments being tabled,” they added.

“There are cross party talks going on about this. It’s not going to be plain sailing for the Prime Minster.”