The Government’s Brexit Bill is, as expected, short and to the point. That is designed to stop MPs and Lords amending it and adding streams of conditions that Theresa May must meet during negotiations with the EU.

The Bill, published on Thursday afternoon, says simply that “the Prime Minister may notify, under Article 50(2) of the Treaty on European Union, the United Kingdom’s intention to withdraw from the EU.”

It also makes clear the new Act is not impacted by the provisions of the European Communities Act 1972, which laid out the terms of Britain’s EU membership.

The bill is only a handful of lines long

Reports had suggested the Government was considering a one-line bill in order to minimise debate and possible amendment, but was warned this could cause problems at a later date. The actual bill is barely any longer – just 130 words and six lines of actual legislation.

The text confirms the Act that, if passed by Parliament, will begin the process of withdrawing the UK from the EU will be called the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Act 2017.

Debates on the Bill will now be held in both the House of Commons and House of Lords, beginning on Tuesday.