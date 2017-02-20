The Brexit Bill allowing Theresa May to trigger Article 50 is being debated in the House of Lords.

Two days have been set aside for the European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill's second reading debate - the first time the upper chamber has been given a chance to debate the legislation.

Before the debate Labour and Liberal Democrat peers indicated they were prepared to table amendments, including to ensure a guarantee for EU citizens' rights and the ability of Parliament to have a meaningful vote on the final Brexit deal.

However, support for House of Lords reform is predicted to increase if peers obstruct or delay Brexit, new research claims.

An ICM survey for Change Britain, which campaigns on the terms of Brexit, found 43% of respondents are more likely to back abolition or reform compared to 12% who are less likely in such circumstances.

Once the two-year countdown to Brexit begins after the triggering of Article 50, which Mrs May has vowed to do by the end of March, the negotiations with the EU can commence.