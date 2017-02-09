MPs have voted to reject an amendment to the Brexit bill which demanded an analysis of the impact of exiting the EU on the health service.
The amendment, proposed by former Labour frontbencher Chuka Umunna, to the Government's bill on triggering Article 50 was voted down in the House of Commons by 337 to 288 votes.
Many of those who voted against the amendment were part of the Vote Leave campaign – which put the now infamous claim that leaving the EU would mean £350m a week could be spent on the NHS on the side of its battle bus.
Here is the full list:
Conservative
Nigel Adams
Adam Afriyie
Peter Aldous
Lucy Allan
Heidi Allen
David Amess
Stuart Andrew
Caroline Ansell
Edward Argar
Victoria Atkins
Richard Bacon
Steven Baker
Harriett Baldwin
Stephen Barclay
John Baron
Gavin Barwell
Guto Bebb
Henry Bellingham
Richard Benyon
Paul Beresford
Brexit Concerns
Brexit Concerns
-
1/22
British Prime Minister Theresa May
Getty
-
2/22
Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court
Getty
-
3/22
Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit
PA wire
-
4/22
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit
PA wire
-
5/22
Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais
Getty
-
6/22
Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp
Getty
-
7/22
The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today
EPA
-
8/22
Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain
Reuters
-
9/22
Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry
Getty
-
10/22
Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote
PA
-
11/22
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging
Getty
-
12/22
Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities
Getty
-
13/22
A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses
Getty
-
14/22
Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes
Getty
-
15/22
A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU
Getty
-
16/22
Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum
Getty
-
17/22
Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU
Getty
-
18/22
NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit
Getty
-
19/22
The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future
Getty
-
20/22
A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain
Reuters
-
21/22
The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions
Getty
-
22/22
The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market
Getty
Jake Berry
James Berry
Andrew Bingham
Bob Blackman
Nicola Blackwood
Crispin Blunt
Nicholas Boles
Peter Bone
Victoria Borwick
Peter Bottomley
Karen Bradley
Graham Brady
Julian Brazier
Andrew Bridgen
Steve Brine
James Brokenshire
Fiona Bruce
Robert Buckland
Conor Burns
Simon Burns
David Burrowes
Alistair Burt
Alun Cairns
Neil Carmichael
James Cartlidge
Bill Cash
Maria Caulfield
Alex Chalk
Rehman Chishti
Christopher Chope
Jo Churchill
Greg Clark
James Cleverly
Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
Therese Coffey
Damian Collins
Oliver Colvile
Alberto Costa
Robert Courts
Geoffrey Cox
Stephen Crabb
Tracey Crouch
Byron Davies
Chris Davies
David Davies
Glyn Davies
James Davies
Mims Davies
Philip Davies
David Davis
Caroline Dinenage
Jonathan Djanogly
Michelle Donelan
Nadine Dorries
Steve Double
Oliver Dowden
Jackie Doyle-Price
Richard Drax
Flick Drummond
James Duddridge
Alan Duncan
Iain Duncan Smith
Philip Dunne
Michael Ellis
Jane Ellison
Tobias Ellwood
Charlie Elphicke
George Eustice
Graham Evans
Nigel Evans
David Evennett
Michael Fabricant
Michael Fallon
Suella Fernandes
Mark Field
Kevin Foster
Liam Fox
Mark Francois
Lucy Frazer
George Freeman
Mike Freer
Richard Fuller
Marcus Fysh
Edward Garnier
Mark Garnier
David Gauke
Nusrat Ghani
Nick Gibb
Cheryl Gillan
John Glen
Robert Goodwill
Michael Gove
Richard Graham
James Gray
Chris Grayling
Chris Green
Damian Green
Justine Greening
Dominic Grieve
Andrew Griffiths
Ben Gummer
Sam Gyimah
Robert Halfon
Luke Hall
Philip Hammond
Stephen Hammond
Matthew Hancock
Greg Hands
Mark Harper
Richard Harrington
Rebecca Harris
Simon Hart
Alan Haselhurst
John Hayes
Oliver Heald
James Heappey
Chris Heaton-Harris
Peter Heaton-Jones
Gordon Henderson
Damian Hinds
Simon Hoare
George Hollingbery
Kevin Hollinrake
Philip Hollobone
Adam Holloway
Kris Hopkins
Gerald Howarth
John Howell
Ben Howlett
Nigel Huddleston
Jeremy Hunt
Nick Hurd
Stewart Jackson
Margot James
Sajid Javid
Ranil Jayawardena
Bernard Jenkin
Andrea Jenkyns
Robert Jenrick
Boris Johnson
Dr Caroline Johnson
Gareth Johnson
Jo Johnson
Andrew Jones
David Jones
Marcus Jones
Daniel Kawczynski
Seema Kennedy
Simon Kirby
Greg Knight
Julian Knight
Kwasi Kwarteng
Mark Lancaster
Pauline Latham
Andrea Leadsom
Phillip Lee
Jeremy Lefroy
Edward Leigh
Charlotte Leslie
Oliver Letwin
Brandon Lewis
Julian Lewis
Ian Liddell-Grainger
David Lidington
Peter Lilley
Jack Lopresti
Jonathan Lord
Tim Loughton
Karen Lumley
Craig Mackinlay
David Mackintosh
Anne Main
Alan Mak
Kit Malthouse
Scott Mann
Tania Mathias
Theresa May
Paul Maynard
Jason McCartney
Karl McCartney
Patrick McLoughlin
Stephen McPartland
Mark Menzies
Johnny Mercer
Huw Merriman
Stephen Metcalfe
Maria Miller
Amanda Milling
Nigel Mills
Anne Milton
Andrew Mitchell
Penny Mordaunt
Nicky Morgan
Anne Marie Morris
David Morris
James Morris
Wendy Morton
David Mowat
David Mundell
Sheryll Murray
Andrew Murrison
Bob Neill
Sarah Newton
Caroline Nokes
Jesse Norman
David Nuttall
Matthew Offord
Guy Opperman
Neil Parish
Priti Patel
Owen Paterson
Mark Pawsey
Mike Penning
John Penrose
Andrew Percy
Claire Perry
Chris Philp
Eric Pickles
Christopher Pincher
Daniel Poulter
Rebecca Pow
Victoria Prentis
Mark Prisk
Mark Pritchard
Tom Pursglove
Jeremy Quin
Will Quince
Dominic Raab
John Redwood
Jacob Rees-Mogg
Laurence Robertson
Mary Robinson
Andrew Rosindell
Amber Rudd
David Rutley
Antoinette Sandbach
Paul Scully
Andrew Selous
Grant Shapps
Alok Sharma
Alec Shelbrooke
Keith Simpson
Chris Skidmore
Chloe Smith
Henry Smith
Julian Smith
Royston Smith
Nicholas Soames
Amanda Solloway
Anna Soubry
Caroline Spelman
Mark Spencer
Andrew Stephenson
John Stevenson
Bob Stewart
Iain Stewart
Rory Stewart
Gary Streeter
Mel Stride
Graham Stuart
Julian Sturdy
Rishi Sunak
Desmond Swayne
Hugo Swire
Robert Syms
Derek Thomas
Maggie Throup
Edward Timpson
Kelly Tolhurst
Justin Tomlinson
Michael Tomlinson
Craig Tracey
David Tredinnick
Anne-Marie Trevelyan
Elizabeth Truss
Thomas Tugendhat
Andrew Turner
Andrew Tyrie
Ed Vaizey
Shailesh Vara
Martin Vickers
Theresa Villiers
Charles Walker
Robin Walker
Ben Wallace
David Warburton
Matt Warman
Angela Watkinson
James Wharton
Helen Whately
Heather Wheeler
Chris White
Craig Whittaker
John Whittingdale
Bill Wiggin
Craig Williams
Gavin Williamson
Rob Wilson
Sarah Wollaston
William Wragg
Jeremy Wright
Nadhim Zahawi
DUP
Gregory Campbell
Nigel Dodds
Jeffrey M. Donaldson
Ian Paisley Jnr
Gavin Robinson
Jim Shannon
David Simpson
Sammy Wilson
Labour
Frank Field
Kate Hoey
Kelvin Hopkins
Graham Stringer
Gisela Stuart
UUP
Tom Elliott
Danny Kinahan
Ukip
Douglas Carswell
- More about:
- Brexit Bill
- NHS amendment
- Chuka Umunna
- Vote Leave
- £350m a week