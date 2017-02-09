MPs have voted to reject an amendment to the Brexit bill which demanded an analysis of the impact of exiting the EU on the health service.

The amendment, proposed by former Labour frontbencher Chuka Umunna, to the Government's bill on triggering Article 50 was voted down in the House of Commons by 337 to 288 votes.

Many of those who voted against the amendment were part of the Vote Leave campaign – which put the now infamous claim that leaving the EU would mean £350m a week could be spent on the NHS on the side of its battle bus.

Here is the full list:

Conservative

Nigel Adams

Adam Afriyie

Peter Aldous

Lucy Allan

Heidi Allen

David Amess

Stuart Andrew

Caroline Ansell

Edward Argar

Victoria Atkins

Richard Bacon

Steven Baker

Harriett Baldwin

Stephen Barclay

John Baron

Gavin Barwell

Guto Bebb

Henry Bellingham

Richard Benyon

Paul Beresford

Jake Berry

James Berry

Andrew Bingham

Bob Blackman

Nicola Blackwood

Crispin Blunt

Nicholas Boles

Peter Bone

Victoria Borwick

Peter Bottomley

Karen Bradley

Graham Brady

Julian Brazier

Andrew Bridgen

Steve Brine

James Brokenshire

Fiona Bruce

Robert Buckland

Conor Burns

Simon Burns

David Burrowes

Alistair Burt

Alun Cairns

Neil Carmichael

James Cartlidge

Bill Cash

Maria Caulfield

Alex Chalk

Rehman Chishti

Christopher Chope

Jo Churchill

Greg Clark

James Cleverly

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

Therese Coffey

Damian Collins

Oliver Colvile

Alberto Costa

Robert Courts

Geoffrey Cox

Stephen Crabb

Tracey Crouch

Byron Davies

Chris Davies

David Davies

Glyn Davies

James Davies

Mims Davies

Philip Davies

David Davis

Caroline Dinenage

Jonathan Djanogly

Michelle Donelan

Nadine Dorries

Steve Double

Oliver Dowden

Jackie Doyle-Price

Richard Drax

Flick Drummond

James Duddridge

Alan Duncan

Iain Duncan Smith

Philip Dunne

Michael Ellis

Jane Ellison

Tobias Ellwood

Charlie Elphicke

George Eustice

Graham Evans

Nigel Evans

David Evennett

Michael Fabricant

Michael Fallon

Suella Fernandes

Mark Field

Kevin Foster

Liam Fox

Mark Francois

Lucy Frazer

George Freeman

Mike Freer

Richard Fuller

Marcus Fysh

Edward Garnier

Mark Garnier

David Gauke

Nusrat Ghani

Nick Gibb

Cheryl Gillan

John Glen

Robert Goodwill

Michael Gove

Richard Graham

James Gray

Chris Grayling

Chris Green

Damian Green

Justine Greening

Dominic Grieve

Andrew Griffiths

Ben Gummer

Sam Gyimah

Robert Halfon

Luke Hall

Philip Hammond

Stephen Hammond

Matthew Hancock

Greg Hands

Mark Harper

Richard Harrington

Rebecca Harris

Simon Hart

Alan Haselhurst

John Hayes

Oliver Heald

James Heappey

Chris Heaton-Harris

Peter Heaton-Jones

Gordon Henderson

Damian Hinds

Simon Hoare

George Hollingbery

Kevin Hollinrake

Philip Hollobone

Adam Holloway

Kris Hopkins

Gerald Howarth

John Howell

Ben Howlett

Nigel Huddleston

Jeremy Hunt

Nick Hurd

Stewart Jackson

Margot James

Sajid Javid

Ranil Jayawardena

Bernard Jenkin

Andrea Jenkyns

Robert Jenrick

Boris Johnson

Dr Caroline Johnson

Gareth Johnson

Jo Johnson

Andrew Jones

David Jones

Marcus Jones

Daniel Kawczynski

Seema Kennedy

Simon Kirby

Greg Knight

Julian Knight

Kwasi Kwarteng

Mark Lancaster

Pauline Latham

Andrea Leadsom

Phillip Lee

Jeremy Lefroy

Edward Leigh

Charlotte Leslie

Oliver Letwin

Brandon Lewis

Julian Lewis

Ian Liddell-Grainger

David Lidington

Peter Lilley

Jack Lopresti

Jonathan Lord

Tim Loughton

Karen Lumley

Craig Mackinlay

David Mackintosh

Anne Main

Alan Mak

Kit Malthouse

Scott Mann

Tania Mathias

Theresa May

Paul Maynard

Jason McCartney

Karl McCartney

Patrick McLoughlin

Stephen McPartland

Mark Menzies

Johnny Mercer

Huw Merriman

Stephen Metcalfe

Maria Miller

Amanda Milling

Nigel Mills

Anne Milton

Andrew Mitchell

Penny Mordaunt

Nicky Morgan

Anne Marie Morris

David Morris

James Morris

Wendy Morton

David Mowat

David Mundell

Sheryll Murray

Andrew Murrison

Bob Neill

Sarah Newton

Caroline Nokes

Jesse Norman

David Nuttall

Matthew Offord

Guy Opperman

Neil Parish

Priti Patel

Owen Paterson

Mark Pawsey

Mike Penning

John Penrose

Andrew Percy

Claire Perry

Chris Philp

Eric Pickles

Christopher Pincher

Daniel Poulter

Rebecca Pow

Victoria Prentis

Mark Prisk

Mark Pritchard

Tom Pursglove

Jeremy Quin

Will Quince

Dominic Raab

John Redwood

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Laurence Robertson

Mary Robinson

Andrew Rosindell

Amber Rudd

David Rutley

Antoinette Sandbach

Paul Scully

Andrew Selous

Grant Shapps

Alok Sharma

Alec Shelbrooke

Keith Simpson

Chris Skidmore

Chloe Smith

Henry Smith

Julian Smith

Royston Smith

Nicholas Soames

Amanda Solloway

Anna Soubry

Caroline Spelman

Mark Spencer

Andrew Stephenson

John Stevenson

Bob Stewart

Iain Stewart

Rory Stewart

Gary Streeter

Mel Stride

Graham Stuart

Julian Sturdy

Rishi Sunak

Desmond Swayne

Hugo Swire

Robert Syms

Derek Thomas

Maggie Throup

Edward Timpson

Kelly Tolhurst

Justin Tomlinson

Michael Tomlinson

Craig Tracey

David Tredinnick

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

Elizabeth Truss

Thomas Tugendhat

Andrew Turner

Andrew Tyrie

Ed Vaizey

Shailesh Vara

Martin Vickers

Theresa Villiers

Charles Walker

Robin Walker

Ben Wallace

David Warburton

Matt Warman

Angela Watkinson

James Wharton

Helen Whately

Heather Wheeler

Chris White

Craig Whittaker

John Whittingdale

Bill Wiggin

Craig Williams

Gavin Williamson

Rob Wilson

Sarah Wollaston

William Wragg

Jeremy Wright

Nadhim Zahawi

DUP

Gregory Campbell

Nigel Dodds

Jeffrey M. Donaldson

Ian Paisley Jnr

Gavin Robinson

Jim Shannon

David Simpson

Sammy Wilson

Labour

Frank Field

Kate Hoey

Kelvin Hopkins

Graham Stringer

Gisela Stuart

UUP

Tom Elliott

Danny Kinahan

Ukip

Douglas Carswell