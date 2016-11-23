British expats will probably be allowed to continue living in the European Union after Brexit, as negotiators are reportedly on the brink of striking a reciprocal rights deal with most member states.

Hundreds of thousands of Britons who live on the continent had feared they might be forced to return to the UK, or acquire permits to stay. But senior Government figures are believed to have told business leaders that only “a few” of the 27 EU member states are left to agree the outline of a reciprocal rights agreement for Britons in the EU, and EU nationals living in this country, for when Britain leaves the union.

The Government said no deals had been struck yet, but it has been suggested Prime Minister Theresa May could be waiting for a key EU summit in Brussels next month to make an official announcement.

On Monday, David Davies, the Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union, travelled to Brussels in a bid to help "lay the groundwork" for negotiations before Britain formally triggers Brexit.

It was Mr Davies first meeting with Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, but after the meeting Mr Barnier snubbed the British minister, saying it had only been a “courtesy visit” which was “at his request”.

He said: “No negotiation without notification. My work is now focused on EU27 [the remaining EU member states].”

There are an estimated 3.3million EU nationals living in Britain, and roughly 1.2million Britons living in the 27 other EU countries.

Poland has the most EU nationals living in the UK (883,000) followed by Germany (297,000), and Romania with 229,000.

The EU countries with the most Britons living there are Spain (309,000), Ireland (255,000) and France (185,000).

Ms May has refused to say if the rights of EU nationals in Britain will be guaranteed after Brexit. It is thought that doing so could damage the UK’s negotiating position.

However, recently she has stressed that a deal guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals to remain in the UK after Brexit will be struck quickly.

Ms May told business leaders on Monday: “I want an early agreement on the status of UK nationals in Europe and EU nationals here, so that you and they can plan with certainty.”

The expat files: What is it really like to be a long-term stranger in a foreign land?







10 show all The expat files: What is it really like to be a long-term stranger in a foreign land?

















1/10 Barry Chattington, 65, moved to Cascais in Portugal with his family. He says: 'As well as the good weather, one of the things when you move abroad is you get away from the whinging, moaning British, which is refreshing. 'The Portuguese are the most wonderful people and having two young children helps; children are a religion here. I used to miss the food but now I've found out where to buy Cheddar cheese and then when people come they bring condiments. It is also great having children who can speak two languages.'

2/10 Sunnier climes: Barry and his family moved to Cascais, which is 30 minutes from Lisbon Alamy

3/10 Jennifer Dubet, 31, moved to London from France. She says: 'My favourite thing about this city is the people, there is always something exciting around the corner. Hardly anyone is really from London; because everyone is from somewhere else you become like a surrogate family to each other. I am closer to some of my friends here than I am to my own family.'

4/10 Bright lights, big city: Jennifer says living in London is like living in a postcard Getty Images

5/10 James Khoury, 38, moved to Dubai in 2005. He says: 'People come here to make money; if you want to start a business, the UK is isolated, everything happens in line with Europe so if they are suffering then so are we. Dubai is practically tax-free and starting up is inexpensive, and this is still a hub for financial money coming in from China, Russia and the Arab markets.'

6/10 James says lots of his Western friends who travelled to Dubai for work have stayed and are raising families because it is cheaper Rex Features

7/10 Pia Heikkila, 42, moved to Afghanistan in 2008 but now lives in Mumbai. She says: 'In Afghanistan there is sadness everywhere, but at the same time it is the most magical place I've ever been.'

8/10 Pia says of Afghanistan: 'The first time I saw the mountains I was mesmerised; there is an incredible, wild, natural beauty.' AFP/Getty Images

9/10 Richard Skrein, 29, moved to Barcelona from London. He says: 'Many people fall in love with Spain. I l fell in love with Andalucia, tapas, wonderful wine, the fire and culture, the dusty afternoons, but you move to Barcelona and realise you haven't moved to Spain, you've moved to Catalonia and all those neat stereotypes go out of the window.'

10/10 Richard says of living in Barcelona: 'Culturally there is a weird thing that happens with expats, you become less English because you become naturally integrated; but in a weird way you also become more English.' Rex Features

A Government source told the Telegraph it was still too soon to say if a deal would be done.

“We hope and expect to guarantee the reciprocal rights of EU and British citizens, but this is premature and wrong. No deals have been struck, formal or informal," the source said.

“The Government has been clear that it wants to see this issue resolved, as long as that can be done in both directions.”