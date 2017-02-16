The president of the Supreme Court has accused sections of the press of “undermining the rule of law” in coverage of the Article 50 case.

Lord Neuberger also claimed politicians could have been “quicker and clearer” in defending the judiciary after the High Court ruling that Theresa May did not have the power to start the Brexit process without the consent of Parliament.

The High Court's ruling led to sharp criticism of the three judges involved from Eurosceptic newspapers, and Lord Chancellor Liz Truss came under fire for failing to speak out quickly enough to defend them.

Lord Neuberger and his colleagues at the Supreme Court rejected a Government appeal against the ruling last month.

Lord Neuberger did not single out any politicians or newspapers, but told the BBC: “We were certainly not well treated.

“One has to be careful about being critical of the press, particularly as a lawyer or judge, because our view of life is very different from that of the media.

“I think some of what was said was undermining the rule of law.”

Gina Miller reveals shocking abuse since launching Article 50 Brexit legal challenge

Asked whether politicians responded quickly enough to defend the judiciary and rule of law, Lord Neuberger told Radio 4's Today programme: “They were certainly vocal enough quickly enough after our hearing.

“After the (High) Court hearing, I think they could have been quicker and clearer. But we all learn by experience, whether politicians or judges. It's easy to be critical after the event.

“They were faced with an unexpected situation from which, like all sensible people, they learned.”

Lord Neuberger said undermining the judiciary also undermined the rule of law as judges were “the ultimate guardians” of it.

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

“The rule of law together with democracy is one of the two pillars on which our society is based,” he said.

“And therefore if, without good reason, the media or anyone else undermines the judiciary, that risks undermining our society.

“The press and the media generally have a positive duty to keep an eye on things. But I think with that with that power comes the degree of responsibility.”

Lord Neuberger, who is due to retire later this year, was speaking as the process was launched to appoint new judges to the Supreme Court, including his successor as president.

PA