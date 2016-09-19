A Brexit deal forcing the UK out of the single market would cause “chaos”, former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg is warning.

Addressing the Lib Dem conference for the first time as the party's Brexit spokesman, Mr Clegg is set to insist Prime Minister Theresa May must ensure a “positive outcome” on trade.

Mr Clegg is demanding more clarity from Dowillwning Street on what the terms of withdrawal will be. The Lib Dem MP is warning “years of chaos” loom for key export industries like cars and financial services unless the Government sets a clear tone.

Mr Clegg is saying: “It is entirely possible to be in the single market but out of the EU, as Norway has shown.

“While it is undoubtedly an inferior option compared to full EU membership, it is the only option that would safeguard jobs and prosperity.

“We won't get a deal from outside the single market which comes anything close to the privileges we have as a member - that is the unavoidable truth that the Tories won't tell you.”

