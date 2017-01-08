Zealot eurosceptic MPs abuse anyone who disagrees with them, Ken Clarke says

Britain’s political discourse has been poisoned by paranoid eurosceptic “zealots” who abuse anyone they suspsect of wanting to stay in the EU, a former Cabinet minister has said.

Ken Clarke criticised the “hardline core” of eurosceptics “in the House of Commons and in the press”, who he said believed an establishment conspiracy was out to get them.

His comments come after Britain’s ambassador to the EU quit, warning of “muddled thinking” in the Government’s approach to Brexit.

Sir Ivan Rogers, who previously worked with Mr Clarke early in his career, left due to the approach eurosceptics were taking, the Conservative politician said.

“There’s a hardline core of eurosceptics, not the generality of eurosceptics, who are perfectly pleasant, intelligent people, but the real zealots in the House of Commons and in the press, who just turn to abuse of anybody who faintly seems to disagree with their very hardline, hard Brexit view and who believe there are great establishment conspiracies against them. This is all nonsense,” he told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show.

“To turn everything into personal abuse when anyone seems faintly to disagree with our new zealot crusade to leave the continent of Europe is rather an unfortunate feature of our post-Brexit politics that I hope we soon lose.”

This week the senior civil servants' union the FDA warned that some politicians had been subjecting the civil service to a "stream of ill-informed criticism".

It emerged on Saturday that Sir Ivan had totally quit the civil service after stepping down from his role working for the Government in Brussels.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Mr Clarke, who backed Remain, also warned Theresa May that she would have to address the “serious” issues raised by Sir Ivan. He said that behind closed doors senior eurosceptics appeared to be offering nothing but “slogans” in lieu of policy.

Ms May has said she will trigger Article 50 to leave the EU by the end of March, giving the Government a few short months to address the criticisms of officials like Sir Ivan, were it to choose to do so.