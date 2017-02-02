A row over immigration erupted tonight as it emerged that free movement of people from the European Union to the UK could last for “many years” after Brexit.

In a White Paper spelling out more details of its plan for a post-EU Britain, ministers said immigration controls would be phased in, raising the prospect of Theresa May going into the next election with still open borders.

Pro-EU campaigners said the announcement appeared to show free movement would last for “many years”, even though the Government was willing to sacrifice the UK’s membership of the single market in the meantime. Ukip said it showed the public would conclude the Tories were not “serious about taking back control” of Britain’s borders.

The White Paper, which set out the Government’s 12 key goals for Brexit, says Britain will regain control of its borders by leaving the freedom of movement directive, but does not mention reducing the number of people coming to the UK.

It says that “openness to international talent will remain one of our most distinctive assets” and that the UK “will always want immigration”.

The Government says that MPs will get a say in drawing up the plans for future control of numbers, promising Parliament an “important role”.

“There may be a phased process of implementation to prepare for the new arrangements. This would give businesses and individuals enough time to plan and prepare for those new arrangements,” it says.

There is little public detail about what the planned immigration controls will actually involve. The Government has ruled out implementing a points-based immigration system as promised by the Leave campaign.

Joe Carberry, co-executive director of Open Britain, which campaigns for a soft Brexit, said: “The Government is sacrificing our valuable place in the single market for an apparently vital end to free movement, which now may not happen for many years.

“The only real conclusion from an otherwise thin White Paper is that there is no mandate for, or merit in, allowing immigration policy to drive economic policy.

“The Government would be far better served negotiating for full participation in the single market and arguing for reform of free movement of labour on a Europe-wide basis.”

Ukip's immigration spokesperson John Buckley MEP said that the Government had failed to set out concrete plans for reducing immigration, even though “most” Brexit supporters wanted to see it reduced.

“Based on the Conservative Government’s utter failure to bring down immigration to their promised ‘tens of thousands’ the public would be right to conclude from today’s White Paper that the Government isn’t serious about taking back control of our borders and immigration any time soon.

“Will the Government make an immediate commitment to take back total control of our borders and immigration by the end of the Article 50 negotiation and no later than 2019?”

The White Paper says the new immigration system will “encourage the brightest and the best to come to this country, as part of a stable and prosperous future with the EU and our European partners”.

It continues: “It is important that we understand the impacts on the different sectors of the economy and the labour market.

“We will, therefore, ensure that businesses and communities have the opportunity to contribute their views. Equally, we will need to understand the potential impacts of any proposed changes in all the parts of the UK.

“So we will build a comprehensive picture of the needs and interests of all parts of the UK and look to develop a system that works for all.”

Making a statement to the Commons on the White Paper, Brexit Secretary David Davis appeared to confirm that the UK would quit the European customs union, but did not give any further information on the specific arrangements could be introduced to replace it.

In her Lancaster House speech on Brexit, Theresa May said Britain could seek to maintain “associate membership” of the customs union, but would seek an arrangement that would allow it to strike trade deals with other countries, something customs union members cannot do.

Asked to confirm that the UK was “definitely leaving the customs union”, Mr Davis said the White Paper made clear the intention to “exclude ourselves from the common commercial policy and the common external tariff, which amounts to that”.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

The White Paper states that different transitional arrangements of varying lengths could be necessary for different sectors of the economy and the wider negotiation, from cars and food products to free movement of people.

But it adds that: “The interim arrangements we rely upon are likely to be a matter of negotiation. The UK will not, however, seek some form of unlimited transitional status. That would not be good for the UK and nor would it be good for the EU.”

Disputes over trade and regulations are arbitrated by the European Court of Justice. The White Paper makes clear the UK intends to completely leave the court’s jurisdiction, but says a new dispute resolution mechanism will be needed to ensure “uniform and fair enforcement of agreements” – possibly via an arbitration panel.

Labour’s Helen Goodman said proposals to leave the customs union were having a “devastating impact” on the manufacturing industry.

The Bishop Auckland MP said: “You said we would have meaningful votes on a whole range of things.

“How can it be that [the document] commits us to leaving the customs union, which will have a devastating impact on manufacturing, without any analysis of the effect and no impact assessment?”