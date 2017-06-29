Jeremy Corbyn has been forced to fire three of his front-bench team after they defied the whip over Brexit.

Shadow ministers Andy Slaughter, Ruth Cadbury and Catherine West were three of 49 MPs who voted for an amendment to the Queen's Speech brought by backbencher Chuka Umunna calling for the UK to remain part of the single market after it leaves the EU.

A fourth frontbencher, shadow transport minister Daniel Zeichner, quit voluntarily.

Shadow ministers Rupa Huq and Gareth Thomas also voted against the whip but have not been fired or resigned.

The embarrassing lack of discipline within his party comes just days after his triumphant appearance at the Glastonbury music festival to celebrate the shock election result which saw Labour win 30 more seats.

The amendment was defeated by 101 votes to 323 after the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Independent MP Sylvia Hermon and Green MP Caroline Lucas joined the rebels.

The Government has indicated it intends to continue pushing for a "hard Brexit" – meaning the UK will leave the single market and customs union in exchange for ending freedom of movement – even though it lost its majority on 8 June.

Mr Corbyn imposed a three-line whip ordering MPs to abstain as the party officially supports Brexit – despite the majority of its MPs and members being Remainers.

Here are all the MPs who voted for the amendment:

Rushanara Ali

Adrian Bailey

Luciana Berger

Ben Bradshaw

Chris Bryant

Karen Buck

Ruth Cadbury

Ann Clwyd

Ann Coffey

Neil Coyle

Stella Creasy

Emma Dent Coad

Stephen Doughty

Maria Eagle

Louise Ellman

Paul Farrelly

Mike Gapes

Kate Green

John Grogan

Helen Hayes

Meg Hillier

Margaret Hodge

Rupa Huq

Darren Jones

Susan Elan Jones

Peter Kyle

Daivd Lammy

Chris Leslie

Kerry McCarthy

Alison McGovern

Catherine McKinnell

Madeleine Moon

Ian Murray

Albert Owen

Jess Phillips

Virendra Sharma

Barry Sheerman

Gavin Shuker

Tulip Siddiq

Andy Slaughter

Jo Stevens

Wes Streeting

Gareth Thomas

Stephen Timms

Chuka Umunna

Keith Vaz

Catherine West

John Woodcock

Daniel Zeichner