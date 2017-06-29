Jeremy Corbyn has been forced to fire three of his front-bench team after they defied the whip over Brexit.
Shadow ministers Andy Slaughter, Ruth Cadbury and Catherine West were three of 49 MPs who voted for an amendment to the Queen's Speech brought by backbencher Chuka Umunna calling for the UK to remain part of the single market after it leaves the EU.
A fourth frontbencher, shadow transport minister Daniel Zeichner, quit voluntarily.
Shadow ministers Rupa Huq and Gareth Thomas also voted against the whip but have not been fired or resigned.
The embarrassing lack of discipline within his party comes just days after his triumphant appearance at the Glastonbury music festival to celebrate the shock election result which saw Labour win 30 more seats.
The amendment was defeated by 101 votes to 323 after the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Plaid Cymru, Independent MP Sylvia Hermon and Green MP Caroline Lucas joined the rebels.
The Government has indicated it intends to continue pushing for a "hard Brexit" – meaning the UK will leave the single market and customs union in exchange for ending freedom of movement – even though it lost its majority on 8 June.
Mr Corbyn imposed a three-line whip ordering MPs to abstain as the party officially supports Brexit – despite the majority of its MPs and members being Remainers.
Here are all the MPs who voted for the amendment:
Rushanara Ali
Adrian Bailey
Luciana Berger
Ben Bradshaw
Chris Bryant
Karen Buck
Ruth Cadbury
Ann Clwyd
Ann Coffey
Neil Coyle
Stella Creasy
Emma Dent Coad
Stephen Doughty
Maria Eagle
Louise Ellman
Paul Farrelly
Mike Gapes
Kate Green
John Grogan
Helen Hayes
Meg Hillier
Margaret Hodge
Rupa Huq
Darren Jones
Susan Elan Jones
Peter Kyle
Daivd Lammy
Chris Leslie
Kerry McCarthy
Alison McGovern
Catherine McKinnell
Madeleine Moon
Ian Murray
Albert Owen
Jess Phillips
Virendra Sharma
Barry Sheerman
Gavin Shuker
Tulip Siddiq
Andy Slaughter
Jo Stevens
Wes Streeting
Gareth Thomas
Stephen Timms
Chuka Umunna
Keith Vaz
Catherine West
John Woodcock
Daniel Zeichner
