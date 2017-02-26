Home Secretary Amber Rudd has led a fight-back against the drive to alter Theresa May’s Brexit plan, stating that the Government will not accept any compromise on its Bill to trigger Article 50.

Ms Rudd said the legislation which will allow Ms May to launch the two-year countdown to Brexit, should be passed unamended by the House of Lords who are set to debate it this coming week.

She was backed up by Tory Chairman Patrick McLoughlin who lashed out at campaigner Gina Miller for demanding in The Independent today that the Lords show “backbone” in winning concessions before passing Ms May’s Bill.

It also comes as Tory grandee Michael Heseltine said he was ready to defy Ms May and vote against her Brexit plan, while Labour’s Lord Mandelson wrote in The Independent last week that the British people should be given a say on the final terms of Brexit.

Asked on ITV’s Peston if there is any possibility of the Government accepting changes to the Bill, Ms Rudd said: “No – I don’t think there is any possibility and I don’t think there should be.”

Going further on Lord Heseltine’s intervention, she said: “The fact is the House of Commons, of which he was such a fantastic member of in his time, did pass [the Bill] by a big majority. I hope he will reconsider.

“There’ll be plenty of opportunities to debate and consider the negotiations over the next couple of years. The point about this Bill, this short two clause Bill, is to give our Prime Minister permission to go ahead and invoke Article 50. I’d like it unamended.”

Supreme Court campaigner Gina Miller said Lords debating Ms May’s Bill must take the lead because the House of Commons had shown “cowardice” in failing to win any compromise.

Second EU referendum must be held on final Brexit deal, says former head of British civil service

But hitting back, Mr McLoughin told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show that the Bill should go through the Lords unchanged, just as it had been approved by the “elected House of Commons”.

He went on: “I did find it interesting that Gina Miller was going on about sovereignty – the elected House of Commons has overwhelmingly passed a Bill based on the referendum which said that we should pull out of the European Union.

“Both the Houses of Parliament agreed to that referendum. We can’t now start second guessing the referendum.”

Writing in The Mail On Sunday, Lord Heseltine said Labour, Liberal Democrat and rebellious Tory colleagues also want a change to the Brexit Bill that will mean MPs and peers have ultimate authority over how the UK leaves – though a vote on the issue may not occur this week.

He said: “I have never known a future populated by such uncertainty, but my preoccupation is to ensure that if public opinion changes then Parliament has the means to reflect that, whether by election, referendum or rethink.”

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

Last week Lord Mandelson also demanded the British people are given the chance to have their say on Ms May's Brexit deal, through a vote in Parliament or even a referendum.

If a vote does occur this week in the Lords, it is most likely to be on an amendment to guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK, which enjoys support from every part of the Lords.

In the instance that the Lords does vote to amend the Bill, those changes would then have to go back to the Commons for approval.

Downing Street has said it still expects to meet its goal of finishing the legislative process around the Bill and triggering Article 50 by the end of March.