Labour has called for Tory cabinet minister David Davis to make a Commons statement following the "astonishing" resignation of Britain’s top diplomat in Brussels.

Shadow brexit secretary Keir Starmer wrote to Mr Davis today demanding his appearance in front of MPs to explain the departure of Sir Ivan Rogers, who quit his job after attacking 'muddled thinking' on Brexit .

It comes after Tory ex-foreign office minister Alistair Burt also demanded Theresa May’s government explain the resignation in the Commons. The Liberal Democrats also called for a statement to MPs.

In Sir Keir’s letter to the Brexit Secretary he said Sir Ivan’s departure would be a "significant loss for the UK", as he called for Mr Davis to take questions on the issue on Monday January 9.

He added: "It is frankly astonishing that in his resignation letter to his colleagues, Sir Ivan says ‘We do not yet know what the government will set as negotiating objectives for the UK’s relationship with the EU after exit’.

"Time is running out. It is now vital that the Government demonstrates not only that it has a plan but also that it has a clear timetable for publication. As Labour has repeatedly made clear that timetable must allow for proper scrutiny of the plan by the House of Commons, the Devolved Administrations and relevant Select Committees."

Lib Dem Leader Tim Farron said: "The Government must now urgently make a statement on what on earth it is going to do now Sir Ivan Rogers has resigned, and start answering on where it stands on key issues like Britain’s membership of the single market."

In an article for ConservativeHome Mr Burt, a minister until last summer, said the manner of the senior diplomat’s departure "shouts a very public warning" about the way in which the Government is handling Brexit.