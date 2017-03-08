Theresa May suffered a humiliating setback after the House of Lords approved a plan to give Parliament the final say over Brexit and allowing MPs a “meaningful vote” for any withdrawal deal she agrees with the EU.
Brexit secretary David Davis accused peers of trying to “frustrate” the process to begin leaving the EU and Downing Street insisted the latest Lords vote would not derail the Prime Minister’s timetable for triggering Article 50.
In total, 366 peers, including 13 Conservative peers, voted in favour of the amendment with 268 against.
Here are all the peers who voted against the amendment:
Bishops
Archbishop of Canterbury
Bishop of Chester
Bishop of Leeds
Bishop of London
Bishop of St Albans
Bishop of Truro
Bishop of Winchester
Archbishop of York,
Conservative
Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon
Baroness Anelay of St Johns
Earl of Arran
Lord Astor of Hever
Viscount Astor
Earl of Attlee
Lord Baker of Dorking
Lord Balfe
Lord Bamford
Lord Barker of Battle
Lord Bates
Lord Bell
Baroness Berridge
Baroness Bertin
Lord Blackwell
Lord Blencathra
Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist
Lord Borwick, Lord Not Content
Baroness Bottomley of Nettlestone
Baroness Bourne of Aberystwyth
Lord Brabazon of Tara
Baroness Brady
Viscount Bridgeman
Lord Bridges of Headley
Lord Brougham and Vaux
Baroness Browning
Baroness Buscombe
Baroness Byford
Lord Caine
Earl of Caithness
Lord Callanan
Lord Carrington of Fulham
Earl of Cathcart
Lord Cavendish of Furness
Lord Chadlington
Baroness Chalker of Wallasey
Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen
Lord Colwyn
Lord Cope of Berkeley
Earl of Courtown
Baroness Couttie
Lord Crathorne
Lord Crickhowell
Baroness Cumberlege
Lord De Mauley
Lord Dixon-Smith
Lord Dobbs
Earl of Dundee
Lord Dunlop
Baroness Eaton
Baroness Eccles of Moulton
Viscount Eccles
Lord Elton
Baroness Evans of Bowes Park
Lord Fairfax of Cameron
Baroness Fall
Lord Farmer
Lord Faulks
Lord Feldman of Elstree
Lord Fellowes of West Stafford
Lord Fink
Lord Finkelstein
Baroness Finn
Lord Flight
Baroness Fookes
Lord Forsyth of Drumlean
Lord Framlingham
Lord Fraser of Corriegarth
Lord Freeman
Lord Freud
Lord Gardiner of Kimble
Baroness Gardner of Parkes
Lord Geddes
Lord Gilbert of Panteg
Lord Glenarthur
Lord Glendonbrook
Lord Gold
Baroness Goldie
Viscount Goschen
Lord Grade of Yarmouth
Lord Griffiths of Fforestfach
Lord Hague of Richmond
Lord Hamilton of Epsom
Baroness Hanham
Baroness Harding of Winscombe
Lord Hayward
Baroness Helic
Lord Henley
Lord Hill of Oareford
Baroness Hodgson of Abinger
Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts
Lord Holmes of Richmond
Earl of Home
Baroness Hooper
Lord Horam
Lord Howard of Lympne
Lord Howard of Rising
Earl Howe
Lord Howell of Guildford
Lord Hunt of Wirral
Lord James of Blackheath
Baroness Jenkin of Kennington
Lord Keen of Elie
Lord King of Bridgwater
Lord Kirkham
Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate
Lord Lamont of Lerwick,
Lord Lang of Monkton
Lord Lansley
Lord Lawson of Blaby
Lord Leigh of Hurley
Earl of Lindsay
Lord Lingfield
Earl of Liverpool
Lord Livingston of Parkhead
Marquess of Lothian
Lord Lucas
Lord Lupton
Lord MacGregor of Pulham Market
Lord Mackay of Clashfern
Lord MacLaurin of Knebworth
Lord Magan of Castletown
Lord Mancroft
Baroness Manzoor
Lord Marland
Lord Marlesford
Lord Maude of Horsham
Lord McColl of Dulwich
Baroness McGregor-Smith
Lord McInnes of Kilwinning
Baroness Mobarik
Baroness Mone
Lord Moore of Lower Marsh
Baroness Morris of Bolton
Lord Moynihan
Lord Naseby
Lord Nash
Baroness Neville-Jones
Baroness Neville-Rolfe
Baroness Newlove
Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne
Lord Norton of Louth
Baroness O'Cathain
Baroness Oppenheim-Barnes
Lord O'Shaughnessy
Lord Patten
Baroness Pidding
Lord Plumb
Lord Polak
Lord Popat
Lord Porter of Spalding
Lord Price
Lord Prior of Brampton
Baroness Redfern
Lord Renfrew of Kaimsthorn
Viscount Ridley
Lord Risby
Lord Robathan
Baroness Rock
Lord Rose of Monewden
Lord Rotherwick
Lord Ryder of Wensum
Lord Saatchi
Lord Sanderson of Bowden
Baroness Scott of Bybrook
Baroness Seccombe
Earl of Selborne
Lord Selkirk of Douglas
Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia
Baroness Sharples
Lord Sheikh
Baroness Shephard of Northwold
Lord Sherbourne of Didsbury
Baroness Shields
Lord Shinkwin
Earl of Shrewsbury
Lord Skelmersdale
Lord Smith of Hindhead
Lord Spicer
Baroness Stedman-Scott
Lord Sterling of Plaistow
Baroness Stowell of Beeston
Lord Strathclyde
Baroness Stroud
Baroness Sugg
Lord Suri
Lord Swinfen
Lord Taylor of Holbeach
Lord Tebbit
Lord Trefgarne
Viscount Trenchard
Lord Trimble
Lord True
Lord Tugendhat
Viscount Ullswater
Baroness Verma
Lord Vinson
Lord Wakeham
Lord Waldegrave of North Hill
Lord Wasserman
Lord Wei
Lord Whitby
Baroness Wilcox
Baroness Williams of Trafford
Lord Wolfson of Aspley Guise
Lord Young of Cookham
Lord Young of Graffham
Viscount Younger of Leckie
Crossbench
Lord Armstrong of Ilminster
Lord Bew
Lord Brown of Eaton-under-Heywood
Lord Burns
Lord Carey of Clifton
Lord Carswell
Earl of Cork and Orrery
Lord Craig of Radley
Viscount Craigavon
Lord Curry of Kirkharle
Lord Dannatt
Baroness Deech,
Lord Eames
Earl of Erroll
Lord Fellowes
Baroness Ford
Lord Green of Deddington
Lord Greenway
Lord Kakkar
Lord Kilclooney
Earl of Kinnoull
Earl of Lytton
Countess Mar
Lord Mawson
Baroness O'Loan
Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers
Lord Powell of Bayswater
Lord Richards of Herstmonceux
Lord Rowe-Beddoe
Viscount Slim
Lord St John of Bletso
Lord Stirrup
Lord Thurlow
Lord Trees
Lord Trevethin and Oaksey
Lord Walker of Aldringham
Viscount Waverley
Other
Lord Browne of Belmont
Lord Carlile of Berriew
Baroness Cavendish of Little Venice
Lord Empey
Lord Hay of Ballyore
Lord Kalms
Lord Morrow
Lord Pearson of Rannoch
Lord Rogan
Lord Stevens of Ludgate
Lord Stoddart of Swindon
Lord Taylor of Warwick
Lord Truscott
Lord Willoughby de Broke
