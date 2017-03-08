  1. News
  2. UK
  3. UK Politics

Brexit: List of peers who voted against Parliament having meaningful say on EU deal

In total, 366 peers, including 13 Conservative peers, voted in favour of the amendment with 268 against

Theresa May suffered a humiliating setback after the House of Lords approved a plan to give Parliament the final say over Brexit and allowing MPs a “meaningful vote” for any withdrawal deal she agrees with the EU.

Brexit secretary David Davis accused peers of trying to “frustrate” the process to begin leaving the EU and Downing Street insisted the latest Lords vote would not derail the Prime Minister’s timetable for triggering Article 50. 

Here are all the peers who voted  against the amendment:

Bishops

Archbishop of Canterbury 

Bishop of Chester 

Bishop of Leeds 

Bishop of London 

Bishop of St Albans     

Bishop of Truro     

Bishop of Winchester     

Archbishop of York,     

Conservative

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon     

Baroness Anelay of St Johns     

Earl of Arran 

Lord Astor of Hever 

Viscount Astor

Earl of Attlee     

Lord Baker of Dorking     

Lord Balfe     

Lord Bamford 

Lord Barker of Battle     

Lord Bates     

Lord Bell     

Baroness Berridge     

Baroness Bertin 

Lord Blackwell     

Lord Blencathra 

Baroness Bloomfield of Hinton Waldrist     

Lord Borwick, Lord    Not Content     

Baroness Bottomley of Nettlestone 

Baroness Bourne of Aberystwyth     

Lord Brabazon of Tara     

Baroness Brady     

Viscount Bridgeman 

Lord Bridges of Headley     

Lord Brougham and Vaux 

Baroness Browning     

Baroness Buscombe     

Baroness Byford     

Lord Caine     

Earl of Caithness     

Lord Callanan     

Lord Carrington of Fulham     

Earl of Cathcart

Lord Cavendish of Furness     

Lord Chadlington     

Baroness Chalker of Wallasey 

Baroness Chisholm of Owlpen     

Lord Colwyn     

Lord Cope of Berkeley 

Earl of Courtown 

Baroness Couttie     

Lord Crathorne 

Lord Crickhowell 

Baroness Cumberlege     

Lord De Mauley 

Lord Dixon-Smith     

Lord Dobbs

Earl of Dundee     

Lord Dunlop     

Baroness Eaton 

Baroness Eccles of Moulton 

Viscount Eccles     

Lord Elton     

Baroness Evans of Bowes Park 

Lord Fairfax of Cameron

Baroness Fall     

Lord Farmer

Lord Faulks     

Lord Feldman of Elstree     

Lord Fellowes of West Stafford     

Lord Fink     

Lord Finkelstein     

Baroness Finn     

Lord Flight     

Baroness Fookes     

Lord Forsyth of Drumlean     

Lord Framlingham     

Lord Fraser of Corriegarth     

Lord Freeman     

Lord Freud     

Lord Gardiner of Kimble     

Baroness Gardner of Parkes     

Lord Geddes     

Lord Gilbert of Panteg     

Lord Glenarthur     

Lord Glendonbrook     

Lord Gold     

Baroness Goldie     

Viscount Goschen     

Lord Grade of Yarmouth     

Lord Griffiths of Fforestfach     

Lord Hague of Richmond 

Lord Hamilton of Epsom     

Baroness Hanham     

Baroness Harding of Winscombe     

Lord Hayward 

Baroness Helic 

Lord Henley     

Lord Hill of Oareford     

Baroness Hodgson of Abinger     

Lord Hodgson of Astley Abbotts     

Lord Holmes of Richmond     

Earl of Home     

Baroness Hooper     

Lord Horam     

Lord Howard of Lympne 

Lord Howard of Rising     

Earl Howe 

Lord Howell of Guildford 

Lord Hunt of Wirral     

Lord James of Blackheath 

Baroness Jenkin of Kennington     

Lord Keen of Elie     

Lord King of Bridgwater

Lord Kirkham     

Lord Kirkhope of Harrogate     

Lord Lamont of Lerwick, 

Lord Lang of Monkton     

Lord Lansley     

Lord Lawson of Blaby

Lord Leigh of Hurley     

Earl of  Lindsay     

Lord Lingfield     

Earl of Liverpool     

Lord Livingston of Parkhead     

Marquess of Lothian     

Lord Lucas     

Lord Lupton     

Lord MacGregor of Pulham Market     

Lord Mackay of Clashfern     

Lord MacLaurin of Knebworth     

Lord Magan of Castletown     

Lord Mancroft     

Baroness Manzoor 

Lord Marland

Lord Marlesford

Lord Maude of Horsham     

Lord McColl of Dulwich     

Baroness McGregor-Smith     

Lord McInnes of Kilwinning     

Baroness Mobarik     

Baroness Mone 

Lord Moore of Lower Marsh 

Baroness Morris of Bolton     

Lord Moynihan     

Lord Naseby 

Lord Nash     

Baroness Neville-Jones     

Baroness Neville-Rolfe     

Baroness Newlove 

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne     

Lord Norton of Louth     

Baroness O'Cathain     

Baroness Oppenheim-Barnes     

Lord O'Shaughnessy     

Lord Patten

Baroness Pidding     

Lord Plumb     

Lord Polak     

Lord Popat     

Lord Porter of Spalding     

Lord Price     

Lord Prior of Brampton     

Baroness Redfern     

Lord Renfrew of Kaimsthorn     

Viscount Ridley     

Lord Risby 

Lord Robathan     

Baroness Rock     

Lord Rose of Monewden 

Lord Rotherwick     

Lord Ryder of Wensum     

Lord Saatchi     

Lord Sanderson of Bowden     

Baroness Scott of Bybrook     

Baroness Seccombe     

Earl of Selborne

Lord Selkirk of Douglas 

Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia     

Baroness Sharples     

Lord Sheikh     

Baroness Shephard of Northwold     

Lord Sherbourne of Didsbury     

Baroness Shields     

Lord Shinkwin     

Earl of Shrewsbury     

Lord Skelmersdale     

Lord Smith of Hindhead     

Lord Spicer     

Baroness Stedman-Scott     

Lord Sterling of Plaistow     

Baroness Stowell of Beeston     

Lord Strathclyde     

Baroness Stroud     

Baroness Sugg     

Lord Suri     

Lord Swinfen     

Lord Taylor of Holbeach 

Lord Tebbit     

Lord Trefgarne     

Viscount Trenchard     

Lord Trimble     

Lord True     

Lord Tugendhat     

Viscount Ullswater     

Baroness Verma     

Lord Vinson     

Lord Wakeham     

Lord Waldegrave of North Hill 

Lord Wasserman     

Lord Wei     

Lord Whitby     

Baroness Wilcox     

Baroness Williams of Trafford     

Lord Wolfson of Aspley Guise     

Lord Young of Cookham     

Lord Young of Graffham     

Viscount Younger of Leckie     

Crossbench

Lord Armstrong of Ilminster     

Lord Bew     

Lord Brown of Eaton-under-Heywood     

Lord Burns     

Lord Carey of Clifton     

Lord Carswell 

Earl of Cork and Orrery 

Lord Craig of Radley     

Viscount Craigavon     

Lord Curry of Kirkharle     

Lord Dannatt     

Baroness Deech,     

Lord Eames     

Earl of Erroll     

Lord Fellowes     

Baroness Ford 

Lord Green of Deddington     

Lord Greenway     

Lord Kakkar 

Lord Kilclooney     

Earl of Kinnoull     

Earl of Lytton     

Countess Mar

Lord Mawson 

Baroness O'Loan     

Lord Phillips of Worth Matravers 

Lord Powell of Bayswater     

Lord Richards of Herstmonceux

Lord Rowe-Beddoe 

Viscount Slim 

Lord St John of Bletso     

Lord Stirrup 

Lord Thurlow     

Lord Trees 

Lord Trevethin and Oaksey     

Lord Walker of Aldringham     

Viscount Waverley 

Other

Lord Browne of Belmont

Lord Carlile of Berriew 

Baroness Cavendish of Little Venice     

Lord Empey     

Lord Hay of Ballyore

Lord Kalms     

Lord Morrow     

Lord Pearson of Rannoch 

Lord Rogan 

Lord Stevens of Ludgate

Lord Stoddart of Swindon 

Lord Taylor of Warwick     

Lord Truscott 

Lord Willoughby de Broke

