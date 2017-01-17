  1. News
Top 10 most inclusive economies if you are worried about Brexit

UK ranks 21st among world's 30 advanced economies

Theresa May's Brexit announcement has fuelled fears over the future of the British economy when it leaves the European single market Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced the UK will pull out of the European single market, fuelling fears over the future of the economy after Britain leaves the European Union.

Her landmark Brexit speech comes after the World Economic Forum's Inclusive Growth and Development Report 2017 found the UK has one of the world's worst advanced economies.

Of the 30 advanced economies listed in the report, the UK ranks 21st.

Theresa May's Brexit speech - five key points

Here are the 10 most inclusive advanced economies in the world, according to the report:

  1. Norway
  2. Luxembourg
  3. Switzerland
  4. Iceland
  5. Denmark
  6. Sweden
  7. Netherlands
  8. Australia
  9. New Zealand
  10. Austria

Norway came at the top of the World Economic Forum’s Inclusive Development Index (IDI), which ranks economies based on their performance against key performance indicators, ranging from poverty and inequality to public debt and environmental factors.

The report said Norway's ranking is due to its high and rising living standards, effective social protection and low inequality.

Countries in northern Europe dominate the top 10 rankings.

The economies of Luxembourg and Switzerland are driven by robust growth and employment, high living standards and low public debt, the report says.

Iceland has shown greatest improvement over past five years.

It is followed by Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands, whose economies are buoyed by high living standards and good social protection.

Australia and New Zealand are said to rank particularly high for fostering an entreprenurial culture.

