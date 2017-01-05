The Prime Minister of Norway has suggested Britain lacks the negotiating experience that will be critical to the country securing a good Brexit deal.

Erna Solberg said the UK’s ability to respond speedily during discussions is “limited” because it had been so long since the nation had represented itself in any talks.

The comment comes as Westminster continues to reel from the resignation of the UK’s ambassador to the EU, Sir Ivan Rogers, which saw him criticise what he described as “muddled thinking” over the Government’s approach to Brexit.

The Norwegian PM said she hoped Britain would be able to negotiate an agreement that keeps the country close to the EU, but explained that it would be difficult.

Speaking at a meeting of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) in southern Germany, she said: “And we do feel that sometimes when we are discussing with Britain, that their speed is limited by the fact that it is such a long time since they have negotiated [alone].

She added: “I fear a very hard Brexit, but I hope we will find a better solution.”

Britain joined the bloc in 1973, since when the EU’s Commission in Brussels has handled trade and other negotiations on behalf of the UK along with other member states.

Ex-minister Oliver Letwin admitted back in July that the country had no trade negotiators, with all British trade officials employed by the EU on the continent.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Meanwhile, there has been a rush to staff David Davis’s Brexit department which will head the negotiations with the EU.

Ms Solberg’s comments come just days after Sir Ivan quit, while urging his diplomatic colleagues to call out “muddled thinking” on Brexit and to “speak truth to power”.

In his letter he also highlighted that “serious multilateral negotiating experience is in short supply in Whitehall, and that is not the case in the (European) Commission or in the (European) Council”.

Earlier today a Tory peer and former Downing Street trade envoy, Lord Marland, also warned that the UK does not have the skills to negotiate a good Brexit deal.

Theresa May, expected to trigger Article 50 in March launching official Brexit talks, faces a backlash from Tories and civil servants over the Government’s handling of the situation.