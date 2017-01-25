Britain should revert to EU member if Theresa May fails to get deal, SNP says

Britain should revert to remaining in the EU if the Government fails to negotiate a deal with the bloc within its planned two-year timeframe, the Scottish National Party has said.

Under EU treaties Britain would crash out of the bloc and trade revert to WTO rules if not deal is done within 24 months of Article 50 being triggered – a period expected to commence by the end of March.

The SNP is however planning to table an amendment to the Government’s Article 50 Bill that would change the terms of the legislation and instead keep Britain inside the EU.

The Government was forced to bring forward the bill – expected to be published as soon as this week – after the UK Supreme Court said it would have to give Parliament a vote on whether to trigger Article 50.

The nationalists’ plan could be very difficult to implement, however, as to extend Britain’s membership of the bloc once Article 50 is triggered would require a unanimous vote of all EU countries under existing EU treaties. Parliament does not have the power to change EU treaties.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry denied the SNP’s plan to introduce 50 amendments to the Article 50 bill amount to “wrecking”.

“If you present the deal to Parliament after the two year agreement has expired. If we don’t reach an agreement we’re out on our ear anyway after Article 50,” she told Sky News on Wednesday afternoon.

“The SNP will seek the amendment the legislation to get the British government to agree with the European Commission that if the British Parliament doesn’t ratify a deal before the end of the two-year deal we fall back on the existing terms of our EU membership – rather than fall into the void that Theresa May seems to be able to let us fall into.

“It wouldn’t unravel the referendum, it would preserve our position while we continue to negotiate.”

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Labour have said they will not vote against article 50 but have threatened to amend it. The SNP have threatened to vote against the bill and said they will table as many as 50 amendments.

The Lib Dems have said they will vote against the trigger unless a second referendum on the terms of the deal is pledged.