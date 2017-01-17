Theresa May bowed to pressure and promised both MPs and peers a vote on the final Brexit deal that emerges from her EU negotiations.

Last month, the Prime Minister hinted that Parliament would be denied its say – prompting accusations that she was trying to exclude it.

But, in her landmark speech, she said: “The Government will put the final deal that is agreed between the UK and the EU to a vote of both Houses of Parliament.”

However, if MPs and peers reject the deal on offer, it would almost certainly mean the UK crashing out of the EU with no agreement at all.

more follows