Brexit supporters have hailed a “historic” and “momentous” night after the House of Commons voted overwhelmingly to allow Theresa May to begin the process of taking Britain out of the European Union (EU).

MPs voted by 498 votes to 114 in favour of triggering the Article 50 clause that will set the ball rolling on formal Brexit negotiations with the EU. The proposal was contained in the Government’s European Union Bill.

In a highly anticipated vote, and following two days of heated debate, 47 Labour MPs defied their party’s leadership, and a three-line whip, to join the Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru and Tory grandee Ken Clarke in opposing the bill.

But the opposition, including one MP who shouted “suicide” when the result was read out, was nowhere near enough to prevent the Prime Minister beginning the exit negotiation process – something she has promised to do by the end of March.

Brexit supporters expressed their delight at the vote, with many having spent several decades campaigning for Britain to leave the EU.

Conservative MP Peter Bone told The Independent: “I’m very happy. Tonight is the most important vote I’ll ever make in my political career.

“I walked hand in hand with the Deputy Chief Whip [Anne Milton] through the lobby at the end.”

“I’ve waited many, many years for the moment when 500 MPs walk through the door and vote to leave the European Union. It really was a historic vote."

Boris Johnson, the Foreign Secretary and a Leave supporter, called the vote “an absolutely momentous thing”.

He said: “We may be leaving the EU treaties [but] we are not leaving Europe. We’re going to be making an amazingly positive contribution to our continent as we have always have done and always will.

“But we’re now able to forge a new identity, with new free trade deals, as global Britain.”

Other Brexiteers were more cautious in their celebrations and warned their victory was not yet secure.

Nigel Farage, the former Ukip leader, said: “Hurrah! Article 50 is going to be triggered…I’ve said all evening we’ve passed the point of no return but I don’t quite believe it.

“The reason why is there are big, powerful influences – business, banks and politics – who will do everything they can to maintain this way of life that has made them so very comfortable.

“I’m pleased with what’s happened today – it is an historic move – but I tell you what, I won’t get complacent yet."

Current Ukip leader Paul Nuttall preferred to focus his attention on the 114 MPs who had voted against the Bill, calling their decision “unacceptable”.

“Many more will now try to dilute and delay Brexit”, he warned.

MPs also passed a 'programme motion' that states the bill will be given three more days of debate in the House of Commons. Sources told The Independent they were surprised Labour had abstained on this motion rather than demanding more time to debate its proposed amendments.

The bill will return to the House of Commons next week, where it will be subjected to further debate and scrutiny.

It is in the House of Lords, though, that many believe concessions could be forced on the Government. Peers are due to begin debating the bill on 20 February.