The Supreme Court is due to announce its verdict on Theresa May's Brexit plans; ruling whether she can enact EU withdrawal along or must get approval from MPs first.

Their decision will affect whether Ms May has enough authority to trigger Article 50 on her own, the process through which a country can begin to leave the EU.he case has been brought by banker Gina Miller, along with other appellants including a crowd-funded cohort titled The Peoples' Challenge. They argued that despite the 23 June referendum, which saw Britain vote to leave the EU, MPs are still entitled to vote on whether or not it actually happens.

In November, the High Court heard the case and ruled against the government. The Prime Minister's lawyers appealed the case meaning it was transferred to the Supreme Court.

It is widely expected the government will also lose this case.

Ms May has spoken of her desire to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

She has also outlined a so-called Hard Brexit, which would feature withdrawal from the single market.