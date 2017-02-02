The Government has set out Theresa May's plans for Brexit before Parliament, in a document known as a White Paper. Here are the latest updates.

MPs will spend Thursday poring over a Government White Paper setting out its Brexit strategy as the next battlegrounds in the debate over quitting the EU begin to emerge.

They will also be studying a vast list of amendments from MPs of all sides to legislation which paves the way for Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the EU treaties to begin Brexit.

Brexit Secretary David Davis presented the White Paper to MPs in an oral statement after 12.30pm on Thursday.

The European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill was overwhelmingly backed by a majority of 384 MPs at its second reading on Wednesday.

However the major Commons skirmishes are expected during next week's committee stage.

Hundreds of amendments have already been tabled for debate and votes between Monday and Wednesday and the objectives set out in the White Paper are sure to inspire more.

Downing Street said the White Paper would "reflect the Government's plan for Brexit as the PM set out in her speech on our negotiating objectives".