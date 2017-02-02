The Government has set out Theresa May's plans for Brexit before Parliament, in a document known as a White Paper. Here are the latest updates.
- Government publishes White Paper as David Davis gives statement to the Commons
- Davis says White Paper means UK is 'definitely leaving' the EU customs union
- EU nationals in UK will only have rights protected if similar promise is made for Britons on continent
- Government wants 'practical solution' to land border between NI and Ireland
- UK to seek to continue science and research programmes with EU countries
- White Paper is based on 12 principles set out in PM's speech on Brexit last month
- Labour says it is "totally unacceptable" White Paper was only published as Davis got up to speak
- SNP says Government's actions prevent parliamentary scrutiny and show "astonishing disrespect" to MPs
- MPs ask questions on White Paper before going away to scrutinise it in detail
- Last night, Commons voted overwhelmingly to grant May power to trigger Brexit
- But a rebel Tory MP tells The Independent they will not give PM a 'blank cheque'
- Minister says May has given up on 'cherry-picking' an EU customs union deal
- Major rebellion over Brexit vote stings Labour
- Two shadow Cabinet members are forced to quit
MPs will spend Thursday poring over a Government White Paper setting out its Brexit strategy as the next battlegrounds in the debate over quitting the EU begin to emerge.
They will also be studying a vast list of amendments from MPs of all sides to legislation which paves the way for Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the EU treaties to begin Brexit.
Brexit Secretary David Davis presented the White Paper to MPs in an oral statement after 12.30pm on Thursday.
The European Union (Notification Of Withdrawal) Bill was overwhelmingly backed by a majority of 384 MPs at its second reading on Wednesday.
However the major Commons skirmishes are expected during next week's committee stage.
Hundreds of amendments have already been tabled for debate and votes between Monday and Wednesday and the objectives set out in the White Paper are sure to inspire more.
Downing Street said the White Paper would "reflect the Government's plan for Brexit as the PM set out in her speech on our negotiating objectives".
