Welcome to The Independent’s liveblog of today’s Prime Minister’s Questions and the Chancellor’s 2017 Budget:

Before the Budget gets underway – around 12.30 – Theresa May will face Jeremy Corbyn in the Commons for the weekly session of Prime Minister’s Questions. While previous weeks have been somewhat subdued, it is likely Ms May will face difficult questions in the Commons from the Labour leader following the leaked recording of a Tory council leader telling colleagues he had secured a “gentleman’s agreement” with the Government.

Following questions on the subject during a previous PMQ’s, Downing Street repeatedly denied striking a “sweetheart deal” with Surrey County Council to kill a double-digit tax rise. More here.

Shortly after PMQ’s the Chancellor is expected to deliver an “upbeat” Budget and is likely to allocate extra money for social care, free schools and relieve some of the pressure on those faced with increasing business rates. Domestic violence organisations are set to receive around £20m while a new £5m fund will be created to aid mothers return to work after a long career break.

Philip Hammond: Post-Brexit Britain won't 'slink off like a wounded animal'

George Osborne, the former Chancellor, was up early on Wednesday wishing his successor in the role good luck.

“Good lick Philip with the first of what I hope will be many successful budgets. Standing there with that red box is quite a moment. Enjoy it!” he added.

The Budget comes as Theresa May prepares to trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty by the end of March and begin the two-year long divorce proceedings with the European Union.

The below is from my colleague, The Independent's Economics Editor Ben Chu:

What do we know for certain?

Some Budget changes have already been announced. From 6 April, the amount you can earn before paying the 20p income tax rate will rise from £11,000 to £11,500. The higher rate 40p threshold will rise from £43,000 to £45,000.

The annual ISA limit will increase from £15,240 to £20,000. Corporation tax will be cut from 20 per cent to 19 per cent and petrol duty will remain frozen until April 2018.

The Government has already trailed a number of announcements before Wednesday’s speech:

Grammar schools

The Government has said £320m will to go towards 140 new free schools, meaning they are run by local groups rather than local authorities.

Many of the new builds are expected to be selective schools as Theresa May reverses the long-standing ban on grammars. There will also reportedly be a £216m pot to refurbish existing schools, though this will barely put a dent in the £13.8bn needed, according to the latest National Audit Office report.

How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite







8 show all How Brexit affected Britain's favourite foods from Weetabix to Marmite













1/8 Weetabix Chief executive of Weetabix Giles Turrell has warned that the price of one of the nation’s favourite breakfast are likely to go up this year by low-single digits in percentage terms. Reuters

2/8 Nescafé The cost of a 100g jar of Nescafé Original at Sainsbury’s has gone up 40p from £2.75 to £3.15 – a 14 per cent rise—since the Brexit vote. PA

3/8 Freddo When contacted by The Independent this month, a Mondelez spokesperson declined to discuss specific brands but confirmed that there would be "selective" price increases across its range despite the American multi-national confectionery giant reporting profits of $548m (£450m) in its last three-month financial period. Mondelez, which bought Cadbury in 2010, said rising commodity costs combined with the slump in the value of the pound had made its products more expensive to make. Cadbury

4/8 Mr Kipling cakes Premier Foods, the maker of Mr Kipling and Bisto gravy, said that it was considering price rises on a case-by-case basis Reuters

5/8 Walkers Crisps Walkers, owned by US giant PepsiCo, said "the weakened value of the pound" is affecting the import cost of some of its materials. A Walkers spokesman told the Press Association that a 32g standard bag was set to increase from 50p to 55p, and the larger grab bag from 75p to 80p. Getty

6/8 Marmite Tesco removed Marmite and other Unilever household brand from its website last October, after the manufacturer tried to raise its prices by about 10 per cent owing to sterling’s slump. Tesco and Unilever resolved their argument, but the price of Marmite has increased in UK supermarkets with the grocer reporting a 250g jar of Marmite will now cost Morrisons’ customers £2.64 - an increase of 12.5 per cent. Rex

7/8 Toblerone Toblerone came under fire in November after it increased the space between the distinctive triangles of its bars. Mondelez International, the company which makes the product, said the change was made due to price rises in recent months. Pixabay

8/8 Maltesers Maltesers, billed as the “lighter way to enjoy chocolate”, have also shrunk in size. Mars, which owns the brand, has reduced its pouch weight by 15 per cent. Mars said rising costs mean it had to make the unenviable decision between increasing its prices or reducing the weight of its Malteser packs. iStockphoto

Science and innovation fund

Mr Hammond is also expected to announce a £500m boost to British science and innovation to fund a hi-tech future for the country. This will go towards a shake-up of technical training and education, with the introduction of new ‘T-levels’.

“We will take further action to give our young people the training they need to access the highly skilled and highly paid jobs of the future. Not only is this vital for them as individuals, it is vital for British business, too. All the leading business organisations consistently tell me that access to highly skilled workers is the key prerequisite for Britain’s future economic success,” Hammond wrote in the Sunday Times.

Social care

The Chancellor is expected to announce £1.3bn - £1.5bn to avert a crisis social care which is under immense pressure as a result of local government cuts. He has been given some more wriggle room to spend thanks to higher-than-expected tax receipts in recent months.

Tax increase for self-employed

Currently most self-employed people pay 9 per cent National Insurance. Reports have suggested Philip Hammond will announce a 3p in the pound hike on that rate, bringing it into line with that paid by employed workers.

Business rates

Business rates, which are based on the value of a company’s property, have attracted a huge amount of negative coverage in recent months. Businesses in wealthy areas that have seen property prices soar since the last valuation seven years ago, face potentially huge hikes.

Following sustained pressure, the Chancellor is expected to offer some relief, though this may only be temporary.

The Confederation of British Industry has pushed for rates to be calculated on the Consumer Price Index instead of the higher Retail Price Index.