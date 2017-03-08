Sugar-filled soft drinks will see a tax hike in April 2018 in an attempt to combat rising levels of obesity and tooth decay.

Philip Hammond announced details of the new sugar tax in his budget statement, saying the money raised would go to the Department for Education (DfE) for school sports.

Tax on drinks with more than five grams of sugar per 100ml will be levied by 18p per litre, while those with eight grams or more of sugar per 100ml will have an extra tax of 24p per litre.

The DfE is expected to receive an extra £1bn from the sugar tax, said Mr Hammond.

However, he added that revenues could be lower than expected as companies reduce the amount of sugar in their products to avoid the tax.

This could bring significant health benefits, cutting rates of tooth decay, obesity and type 2 diabetes, although soft drinks manufacturers say there is no evidence this will be the case.

#Sugartax: I can confirm today the final rates of 18 and 24 pence per litre for the main and higher bands respectively #Budget2017 pic.twitter.com/bnA7BJnYAp — HM Treasury (@hmtreasury) March 8, 2017

The controversial levy was first announced last March, when the Government announced it would target the producers and importers of soft drinks with added sugar.