1/30 30 September 2016 Tower Bridge is raised to let a boat pass through in London. Tower Bridge will shut tonight for the first time in 35 years for three months of vital structural repairs. The 122-year old landmark is used by 21000 vehicles every day and is one of the main crossings over the River Thames joining North London with South London Getty Images

2/30 29 September 2016 The new Fourth Plinth sculpture, 'Really Good' by British artist David Shrigley is pictured after its unveiling in Trafalgar Square in central London. Artist David Shrigley is best known for his distinctive drawing style and works that make satirical comments on everyday situations and human interactions. Shrigleys sculpture for the Fourth Plinth, "Really Good", is a seven-metre high hand with a disproportionately long thumb giving a thumbs up AFP/Getty Images

3/30 28 September 2016 The Princess Elizabeth steam locomotive passes Corfe Castle in Dorset after it set off from London Victoria bound for Swanage as part of the Cathedral Express train service PA

4/30 27 September 2016 The JS Ineon Insight ship carrying the first shipment of shale gas from the United States arrives to dock at Grangemouth in Scotland. The carrier, transporting 27,500 cubic metres of ethane, was given a traditional Scottish welcome, passing under the Forths iconic 19th century steel rail bridge as a lone bagpiper played from the ship. A £2 billion (2.3 billion euros, $2.6 billion) investment by Ineos, the world's third largest chemical company, will create a "virtual pipeline" with eight tankers transporting regular shipments across the Atlantic to Britain and Norway / AFP / Andy Buchanan (Photo credit should read ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images) AFP/Getty Images

5/30 26 September 2016 Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn talks with Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell during the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool Getty Images

6/30 25 September 2016 A young pearly princess (2R) looks toward her aunt Charlotte Bennett (L), the Pearly Princess of Woolwich, during the Pearly Kings and Queens Harvest Festival service at Guildhall in the City of London. Pearly kings and queens are a working-class charitable tradition in London. The "pearly" tradition was started by a 19th century street sweeper who decorated his suit with "pearl" buttons to draw attention to his charity fund raising activities. Since then many groups and associations were formed to carry forward the charitable "pearly" tradition with each London borough having its own pearly king or queen to act as a focal point for fund raising and charitable giving. The harvest festival celebrates the autumn harvest and is a major date in the pearly calendar AFP/Getty Images

7/30 25 September 2016 Victorian re-enactors Vicky and Keith Biddlecombe arrive at the Guildhall for the Pearly Kings and Queens Harvest Festival in the City of London AFP/Getty Images

8/30 25 September 2016 Participants in the annual North East Skinny Dip run into the sea at Druridge Bay. About 500 people swam naked in the North Sea in aid of charity Reuters

9/30 24 September 2016 A Manchester United fan embraces the side of Old Trafford stadium ahead of the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford in Manchester AFP/Getty Images

10/30 23 September 2016 Fiona MacKeown, the mother of murdered British schoolgirl Scarlett Keeling, is escorted as she leaves the Childrens Court in Panaji. A court in India cleared two men accused of the rape and homicide of 15-year-old British schoolgirl Scarlett Keeling whose bruised and semi-nude body was found on a Goa beach eight years ago. Friends and relatives of the two accused, Samson D'Souza and Placido Carvalho, cheered as the verdict was read out in the state capital Panaji AFP/Getty Images

11/30 22 September 2016 A stag calls out at Richmond Park in London. Today marks the first day of autumn, also known as the autumn equinox, where night and day are equal Getty Images

12/30 21 September 2016 An activist adjusts US flag bunting attached to a "Stop Trump" battle bus in London in a campaign run by campaign group Avaaz to mobilise US expatriots in the UK to register to vote in the US presidential election AFP/Getty Images

13/30 20 September 2016 Prince Harry does 'the dab' with children from the Streetsport initiative during a visit to Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland

14/30 19 September 2016 Some 2500 life jackets worn by refugees who made the sea crossing from Turkey to the Greek island of Chios are displayed in what the organisers called a "Lifejacket Graveyard" in Parliament Square, London, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament. The display was organised by Snappin' Turtle Productions and supported by refugee charities to coincide with the first ever United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants taking place in New York AP

15/30 18 September 2016 The Reverend Stephen Mason (L) mounts a horse before leading a church service during the Hyde Park Horseman's Sunday in London. The 49th annual Hyde Park Horseman's Sunday event sees around 60 horses and riders join a congregation for a church service outside St John's Church in Hyde Park, complete with members of the clergy mounted on horses. The annual event began as a way to raise awareness of the local stables situated along Hyde Park and of working horses in central London Getty Images

16/30 17 September 2016 Members of the public gather to watch a giant peach as it is moved through the centre of Cardiff as part of a street performance to mark the start of City of the Unexpected, a celebration of the author Roald Dahl in Cardiff. The celebrated author was born in Cardiff 100 years ago this month and to celebrate the Welsh capital is hosting a series of events this weekend Getty Images

17/30 16 September 2016 Judges manouvere giant cabbages to be weighed in the Giant Vegetable Competition on the first day of the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground, in Harrogate AFP/Getty Images

18/30 15 September 2016 NCP is renaming one of its carparks to the Sarah multi-Storey Car Park to honour the sporting achievement of one of Britain’s true #superhumans after her record breaking endeavours at the Paralympic Games in Rio

19/30 14 September 2016 Swimmers enjoy an early morning dip shortly before sunrise in the Serpentine in Hyde Park in London. Areas in the South East of England continue to enjoy seasonable weather Getty Images

20/30 13 September 2016 British Labour party Leader Jeremy Corbyn stands with campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament in central London, during a protest calling for an inquiry into the Battle of Orgreave and the policing of the miners strikes. The campaigners are calling for an inquiry into the way that police handled events outside the Orgreave coking plant, near Sheffield, north-east England, in 1984 AFP/Getty Images

21/30 12 September 2016 President of the Zoroastrian Trust Funds of Europe Malcolm Deboo addresses guests during an appeal by senior faith representatives at the Liberal Jewish Synagogue for more action to be taken by the Government on the issue of refugees, in London. Over 200 leaders of the UK's major religions and faiths have signed a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May, asking to unblock the rules that currently prevent families from being reunited Getty Images

22/30 11 September 2016 Athletes enter the water at the swim start during Ironman Weymouth in Weymouth Getty Images

23/30 11 September 2016 People dressed in vintage clothes attend the Goodwood Revival at Goodwood in Chichester Getty Images

24/30 10 September 2016 Artem Silchenko of Russia dives from the 27.5 metre platform at the Blue Lagoon during the sixth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series, Pembrokeshire, Wales Red Bull via Getty Images

25/30 10 September 2016 Debutantes and their escorts rehearse ahead of the Queen Charlotte's Ball at 'One Whitehall Place, The Royal Horseguards Hotel' in London. Queen Charlotte's Ball is the pinnacle event in the London Season. The London Season is rich in history and was formed over two hundred years ago when the custom of returning to London at the end of the hunting season was celebrated with glittering balls and high society events. The modern group of meticulously selected debutantes continue the tradition and celebrate their year of charity fund raising, etiquette classes and debut at The Queen Charlotte's Ball Getty Images

26/30 9 September 2016 Farmers buy and sell at Kelso Ram Sale in Kelso, Scotland. Kelso is the biggest on day sale of Rams in the world, with between five and six hundred consignors attending the event, which dates back to 1836. 5,145 rams will be sold today and last year's sale total reached over two and a half million pounds, with the average ram fetching £610. The last few years has seen rams being exported to countries including Eire, Germany and Holland Getty Images

27/30 8 September 2016 Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May (L) greets European Council President Donald Tusk in Downing Street in London REUTERS

28/30 7 September 2016 The tower of Grain Power Chimney comes down in Isle of Grain. The 244m (801ft) chimney of Grain Power Station, a former oil-fired power station and the second tallest chimney in the UK was demolished by experts Brown and Mason at 11 am Getty Images

29/30 6 September 2016 ‘The Faraway Treehouse’ in Norwich has been titled the UK’s Top Treehouse, as judge and adventurer Steve Backshall has revealed the winner found as part of Center Parcs’ nationwide search. The winning treehouse was built by the Jennings’ family, from Norwich, as a joint project between dad Matthew and his six-year-old daughter Ruby, who got inspired by an Enid Blyton classic ‘The Faraway Treehouse’ PA