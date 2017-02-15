The Home Secretary is to unveil a £40m plan aimed at preventing a repeat of the child sexual exploitation scandals seen in Rotherham, Rochdale and Oxford.

Amber Rudd’s cash injection will be used in part to set up a National Centre of Expertise for Preventing Child Sexual Exploitation – to assist police forces in such investigations in the future.

£20m of the fund will go to the National Crime Agency and £2.2m to charities working to protect children at risk of trafficking.

The Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the plan would improve the UK’s ability to fight such crimes.

“Children should be able to grow up free from the horrors of sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking,” she wrote in an article for the Mumsnet website.

“Since 2010, the Government has done more than any other to tackle these horrific offences. We have increased support for victims of sexual abuse, invested in training and technology to improve law enforcement's response to abuse both on and offline, and brought in a tougher inspection regime to ensure all front-line professions are meeting their child protection duties.

“But there is more to do. The measures I am announcing today will further improve our ability to protect children and under my watch I am determined to bring those that would try to steal their childhood to justice."

UK news in pictures







16 show all UK news in pictures





























1/16 14 February 2017 The sun rises behind Tower Bridge in London PA wire

2/16 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

3/16 14 February 2017 Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit to RAF base, Cambridgeshire, UK Rex

4/16 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, is given roses by RVS volunteer Dave Hancock at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

5/16 14 February 2017 The Duchess of Cornwall, President of the Royal Voluntary Service, dances with Graeme Puckett of Hoppin' Mad at a tea party and swing dance at The Trinity Centre in Bristol PA wire

6/16 14 February 2017 The scene outside Topshop in the Oracle shopping centre in Reading, Berkshire, where according to reports a 10-year-old boy died from severe head injuries following an incident involving shop furniture PA wire

7/16 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

8/16 14 February 2017 Creator Nick Ryan examines Machine 9, an electromechanical sound instrument that transforms the movement of 27,000 pieces of space junk into sound in real time, is put on display at the Science Museum in London PA wire

9/16 14 February 2017 Mayor of London Sadiq Khan poses for a photograph with Tinie Tempah and MTV presenter Laura Whitmore at the offices of Viacom in London where he announced that the MTV European Music Awards will be held in the city PA wire

10/16 14 February 2017 The Tornado locomotive at Appleby station before it pulls the first timetabled main line steam-hauled service for half a century across the Ribblehead viaduct in North Yorkshire PA wire

11/16 14 February 2017 Britain's Queen Elizabeth arrives to officially open the National Cyber Security Centre in London, Britain, Reuters

12/16 14 February 2017 The new National Cyber Crime Security centre in Victoria, central London. The new centre's function is to protect the United Kingdom against cyber-attacks and act as an operational nerve centre EPA

13/16 7 February 2017 A bus drives past a mural depicting US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May, in London Reuters

14/16 7 February 2017 Claire Blackman, the wife of imprisoned marine Alexander Blackman arrives for the first day of his appeal hearing at Royal Courts of Justice Getty Images

15/16 2 February 2017 The final deck piece of the Queensferry Crossing over the Firth of Forth, sits on a barge ahead of it being lifted into position. Once the operation to start the lift begins, it will take around four hours to complete PA wire

16/16 1 February 2017 The last airworthy Vulcan bomber 'XH558', which last flew in 2015, is towed out of its hangar at Robin Hood Airport, in Doncaster, prior to being put in indefinite storage due to financial concerns PA wire

Richard Watts, chairman of the Local Government Association's Children and Young People Board, welcomed the investment. “The measures announced today will make sure that we have the best evidence we can about preventing, tackling and helping victims to recover from child sexual abuse and exploitation,” he said, “and much-needed investment in services will help partners work together to keep more children safe."